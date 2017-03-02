News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo to Introduce French Roast Honduras Coffee on Amazon
Aroma Bravo is set to debut a French roast whole bean coffee to cater to Amazon customers who enjoy dark roast coffee.
This latest announcement came as a delightful surprise for coffee aficionados who love French roast. Many people have commended Aroma Bravo for offering different roast types of whole bean coffee in order to satisfy customer needs.
"I really appreciate how Aroma Bravo is working to expand their coffee selections. I do love the well-balanced flavor of their Medium Dark Roast, but I've always been a French roast fan. I'm definitely gonna order as soon as the product goes live on Amazon!" said one avid fan of Aroma Bravo Coffee.
Another fan also expressed his anticipation for the upcoming product and even shared how he came across the coffee company.
"I actually just stumbled upon Aroma Bravo by chance while searching new whole coffee beans to try. Best decision ever! This brand opened my eyes to the superb taste of Honduras coffee—now I can't go a day without it! When I heard they're going to offer a French roast soon, I was so excited because that's my most favorite type of roast. Looking forward to trying Aroma Bravo's take on it!" Another coffee fan commented.
Similar to the company's two other whole bean coffee products, the beans used in the new French Roast are sourced from organic farms in the coffee-producing region of Marcala, Honduras. This area is renowned worldwide for its premium Arabica beans that produce excellent coffee.
Aroma Bravo's expert roasters work their magic into the Honduran whole coffee beans by roasting them to a shiny dark brown color—the mark of a true French roast. This roasting style produces coffee with a bold and bittersweet flavor, and lower acidity compared to lighter roasts.
Aroma Bravo French Roast Honduras Coffee is sure to impress coffee aficionados with a preference for a dark cup that's not overdone. Interested parties can get more info at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a trusted brand of USDA Organic whole bean coffee from Marcala, Honduras. Amazon customers recommended this coffee for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, and also praise the company for its excellent customer service and prompt delivery.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse