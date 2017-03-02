Epicor Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Middle East and Africa Business

New Epicor MEA Regional Vice President Monzer Tohme to Bolster Growth

--Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the appointment of Monzer Tohme as regional vice president, sales, Middle East and Africa (MEA). Taking leadership of a business that has seen strong growth over the last year, Tohme will focus on building the sales team, growing the channel community and expanding the company's footprint in the region.Commenting on the appointment, Sabby Gill, executive vice president, for Epicor International, said, "As a high growth market, the Middle East and Africa region is strategic for us. In the last year alone, we rolled out our cloud-first strategy for the region and launched a brand new, innovative partner program—two initiatives that have allowed us to provide our regional customers with the best-in-class enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions that serve as a platform to support and accelerate their business growth."Gill continued, "As we look to build on our success in the region, having the right individual to lead the organisation is critical to our international growth strategy. An industry veteran with over 25 years of sales experience in the ERP market, Monzer has the market knowledge, contacts, and most importantly, the leadership skills that will allow us to build a strong Epicor team and partner community in the region."With an initial focus on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia (KSA) and South Africa, Tohme will look to grow the Epicor business within its existing customer base through upgrades to the latest software versions. At the same time, he will drive customer acquisition, specifically in the hospitality and manufacturing service sectors."I am extremely excited to be joining Epicor at such a pivotal period in the company's growth," commented Tohme. "Between the availability of industry specific solutions, the recent rollout of a cloud offering and the strengthening of a channel that is committed to service excellence, Epicor has an attractive value-proposition for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region. With SMEs forming the backbone of the regional economy, we have an opportunity to not only grow our business but just as importantly, provide our customers with the solutions that will allow them to grow their businesses and compete in the global economy."