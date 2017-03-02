 
News By Tag
* A/C services NY
* Hot Water Heater Installation
* boilers NY
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hicksville
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Gas Burner Repair NY | Boilers NY | Hot Water Heater Installation NY

 
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- KN Heating & Cooling is one of the premier Heating and Air Conditioning Companies on Long Island. We specialize in all types of residential & commercial work. We have over 15 years experience and factory training. We have 24/7 Emergency Services.

"We fix your problems not just sell you new equipment"

What we do is Oil Burner Service, Repairs & Installation, Gas Repairs, Central Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning Service & Installation, Boilers Hot Water Heater Installation. We offer the highest quality service at a price you can afford.

Products and Services

We do all your Residential & Commercial Services

We Install and Repair all oil and gas heating systems and hot water systems.     We Install and repair all central A/C systems.

We offer 24/7 Emergency Service.

Call for Service or for a Free Estimate for a Heating or Cooling System 24/7 Emergency Service Call – 516-455-2292

Email: info@knheatingandcooling.com

Address : 170 West Marie Street, Hicksville, NY 11801

Our Website : http://www.knheatingandcooling.net/

Contact
KN Heating & Cooling
516-455-2292
***@knheatingandcooling.com
End
Source:
Email:***@knheatingandcooling.com
Tags:A/C services NY, Hot Water Heater Installation, boilers NY
Industry:Services
Location:Hicksville - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share