Gas Burner Repair NY | Boilers NY | Hot Water Heater Installation NY

-- KN Heating & Cooling is one of the premier Heating and Air Conditioning Companies on Long Island. We specialize in all types of residential & commercial work. We have over 15 years experience and factory training. We have 24/7 Emergency Services.What we do is Oil Burner Service, Repairs & Installation, Gas Repairs, Central Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning Service & Installation, Boilers Hot Water Heater Installation. We offer the highest quality service at a price you can afford.Products and ServicesWe do all your Residential & Commercial ServicesWe Install and Repair all oil and gas heating systems and hot water systems. We Install and repair all central A/C systems.We offer 24/7 Emergency Service.Call for Service or for a Free Estimate for a Heating or Cooling System 24/7 Emergency Service Call – 516-455-2292Email: info@knheatingandcooling.comAddress : 170 West Marie Street, Hicksville, NY 11801Our Website : http://www.knheatingandcooling.net/