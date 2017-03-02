 
Industry News





Tie Treasure launches it's Men's Bow Ties and Tie and Pocket Square Combo Set Site

Tie Treasure is treasure chest that provides an exceptional collection of Men's Bow Ties, Pocket Squares, Tie and Pocket Square combo sets and Cuff Links. Our aim is to bring out the Gent in every Man.
 
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Tie Treasure is offering distinctive Men's Bow Ties and Accessories. We carry a nice selection of Bow ties, Tie and Pocket Sqaure combo sets and Cuff Links. Why the name Tie Treasue? Because we want our customers to feel like they have found the wardrobe accessory that they have been looking for. A Treasure if you will that is of quality and distinction. We are located in Atlanta, Georgia and offer free shipping worldwide. We are committed to providing a rewarding experience for our customers.

We don't want to be just another Men's tie outlet. We want to be the best of the best. We want Gentleman to come look inside our treasure chest and know that they are going to find something exceptional and worthy of purchasing. No matter if you are just starting to wear bow ties or you are a Grabatologist, Tie Treasure is here to support you. We want Gentlemen to portray a look of edgy and sexy, but still be fashionable. Our main focus is to provide tie and pocket square combo sets to ensure a flawless intergration of style and fashion.

Come and take a look at the treasures we have in store at https://tietreasure.com

