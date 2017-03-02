 
Peyton Waters III Celebrates his 10th Year with the Waters International

Peyton Waters III, the head of the Domestic and International Sales at Waters International completes 10 successful years with the company.
 
 
HOUSTON - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Peyton Waters III, the head of the Domestic and International Sales at Waters International completes 10 successful years with the company. He is the member of third generation looking after their family business which is a leading company providing surplus oilfield equipment in the USA.

Waters International supplies a wide variety of new, used and surplus oilfield equipment including drilling rig mud pumps. Peyton Waters III, under the patronage of his father and grandfather has built a great reputation for his company. In the year 1970, Peyton Waters Sr. founded the company and became the driving force behind the gaining a significant customer base for it in its initial years itself. In 1977 he paved the way for his son Payten Waters Jr. to become the vice president of the company whose in-depth professionalism and legal expertise helped the company to reach new heights of glory and success.

In May 2006, Peyton Waters III, the grandson of Peyton Waters Sr. was also infused into the company. He was born and brought up in Houston i.e. in the heart of the oil patch. This helped him to get the proper understanding and experience about the oil business right from his childhood days. In 2004, he graduated from the University of Alabama as Bachelor of Arts and then enriched his knowledge with two years' experience in the banking industry. Finally in 2006, he joined Waters International as the head of the Domestic and International Sales. It's been 10 years since then and Peyton Waters III has already proved his mettle as a competent leader and brilliant business man.

All the policies and the planning of Peyton Waters III (http://watersintl.com/experience_waters_people.html) laid emphasis on that the fact that all of their customers are responded timely and responsibly. In his 10th year with the company he feels privileged and honored to be an important and integral part of such a big and visionary company. He also aims to roll out new and efficient business plans that could lead to increased sales of drilling equipment not only in the US but also at the international level.

If you too are interested to know more about the charming personality of Payton Waters III or his company Waters International, log on to the website http://watersintl.com/. In case of any query about their products and services you can call them at 713-466-0026 or drop an email at pwaters@watersintl.com.

About the Company: Waters International (http://watersintl.com) is the company that provides new and reconditioned capital drilling equipment. The equipment provided by them includes the oil and gas drilling equipment for sale and the rental drilling equipment. They are the sensible solution for all major and independent industries in the United States.

Waters International
713-466-0026
***@watersintl.com
