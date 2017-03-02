News By Tag
Peyton Waters III Celebrates his 10th Year with the Waters International
Peyton Waters III, the head of the Domestic and International Sales at Waters International completes 10 successful years with the company.
Waters International supplies a wide variety of new, used and surplus oilfield equipment including drilling rig mud pumps. Peyton Waters III, under the patronage of his father and grandfather has built a great reputation for his company. In the year 1970, Peyton Waters Sr. founded the company and became the driving force behind the gaining a significant customer base for it in its initial years itself. In 1977 he paved the way for his son Payten Waters Jr. to become the vice president of the company whose in-depth professionalism and legal expertise helped the company to reach new heights of glory and success.
In May 2006, Peyton Waters III, the grandson of Peyton Waters Sr. was also infused into the company. He was born and brought up in Houston i.e. in the heart of the oil patch. This helped him to get the proper understanding and experience about the oil business right from his childhood days. In 2004, he graduated from the University of Alabama as Bachelor of Arts and then enriched his knowledge with two years' experience in the banking industry. Finally in 2006, he joined Waters International as the head of the Domestic and International Sales. It's been 10 years since then and Peyton Waters III has already proved his mettle as a competent leader and brilliant business man.
