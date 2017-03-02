News By Tag
Bridge Capital sponsors installation of new workout stations on Beach Road
Bridge Capital allotted $25,000 for the installation of the exercise stations.
In a press conference held last January 25th, Bridge Capital representative, Jody Jordahl, VP and COO to Bridge Capital, mentioned that own resources would be used in installing the workout stations. Further along, dilapidated and missing exercise equipment will be replaced as part of the project.
During the press conference, Jordahl mentioned, "Bridge Capital is committed and looks forward to working with the mayor of Saipan in the beautification of the island." He adds, "We have a history of helping the community, and we continue to get involved in other projects."
Jordahl said that the workout stations installation and repair would be completed on February 10. Installation works started on January 26th. Aside from the actual installation of the equipment, Bridge Capital will also be responsible for the manpower, supervision and maintenance of all workout stations once completed.
Mayor Dave Apatang, who was also present during the press conference along with Representative Joseph Leepan Guerrero, stated, "We appreciate the generosity of Bridge Capital and its spirit of volunteerism. We express our sincere appreciation to Bridge Capital for its contributions and for caring about the people of Saipan."
There will be six workout stations that will be installed in Susupe's Kilili Beach area at the south point and across the Ada Gym track and field, making it as the first station. The second station is at the Oleai Beach Club next to The Shack and across from the CDA building.
Across Mayor Apatang's office is the third station while the fourth station is near the Quartermaster Road by the tank. The 13th Fishermen Memorial is the fifth station. And the sixth station is by the bus stop across BankPacific at the north point of the pathway along Kristo Rai Parish.
Each station will be equipped with a parallel bar and T-bar and equipment for physical activities like push-ups, chin-ups, bench dips and log hops.
Last January 19, the permit for the project was acquired from the Division of Coastal Resources Management of the Bureau of Coastal and Environmental Quality.
According to the Mayor, the original exercise equipment is as old as the pathway which explains the extent of the dilapidated state of the equipment. The pathway was constructed in the late 1990s.
To ensure the completion of the said project, Mayor Apatang pledged additional manpower if needed or transportation for hauling the equipment.
Representative Guerrero, in the same vein, stated that the project is very laudable as it encourages the young people to engage in healthy activities. He continued with saying that other businesses should follow the footsteps of Bridge Capital to initiate programs and projects the community.
He also said, "We want our kids to be healthy. We need to come up with ways to get them healthy," to which Mayor Apatang agrees.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on February 27.
