News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Big discounts for essential ostomy care and supplies from a leading medical online store
Necessity of ostomy care items often comes in an unthinkable emergency. Want to stock them up at home for care of stoma patients? A popular medical supply store is offering huge discounts on their extensive range of ostomy care products.
When they are at home and under care, they will require perpetual attention and care. Home caregivers are usually employed to take care of them and they will require ostomy care items. Hospitals, clinics, etc. stock up them in bulk when individual requirement will be small. However, keeping them in stock always will be a priority for all of them.
A leading ostomy care and supplies store is offering huge discounts on ostomy care products. Find extensive variety of them available there at the best prices from all major brands.
AC Closed Pouch XL, 1 Piece Drain Pouch Transparent and a lot more range of ostomy care products are up for sale on this store. For paediatric through old people, they are available for all of them, in almost all variety at the best prices.
Drainable pouch ostomy care items, non-convex standard wear paediatric barrier, easy-to-close wide outlet pouch, and many more, find there every variety of them stoma patients usually require for attention and care.
See specifications of Assura Drainable Pouch, Maxi. It features soft, moisture-absorbent backing with simple twist-tie or clip closure, secure locking system, etc. "We have the most competitive pricing for our ostomy care products and ship them free of costs almost all over the country," said an executive of Online Medical Supply Store, www.onlinemedicalsupply.com
About Online Medical Supply:
Online Medical Supply is an online store and supplier of medical and surgical equipment and supplies to clinics and hospitals, consumers, medical professionals, schools, businesses and governmental and non-profit agencies for over a decade. This store aims to provide its customers with the right solutions they want and offers the absolute best service and selection on medical equipment and supplies at the best possible price. Free shipping service is provided on orders valued over $100. Their shipping region encompasses almost all locations expect Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Business site: http://www.onlinemedicalsupply.com/
Phone (Toll Free): 800-278-0227
Fax: 800-964-9901
E-Mail: info@medicalsupplygroup.com
Contact
Online Medical Supply
***@medicalsupplygroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse