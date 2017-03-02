 
Saarrthi Savvy Homes: Great homes in compact packages for a close-knit luxurious lifestyle!

 
 
PUNE, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Pune is a unique city with rich culture that includes ancient heritage blended with evident influences from the British era. Each community in Pune has its own legendary contributions to the ethos of the vibrancy here. Pune is an industrial hub, an important cantonment, national defence hub, IT centre, and even a coveted educational destination.

The residents of the city are a healthy mix of people from various backgrounds. The city has been growing further and further into a beautiful urban paradise. This creates a high demand for classy realty spaces within the city. Meeting these growing demands for classy homes is a new project in the making called Saarrthi Savvy Homes.

The project has a good location as it is next to Hinjewadi, a melting pot of development and offering a plethora of job opportunities in various fields. The Hinjewadi IT Park is very close by. Then, areas like Baner, Aundh, and Wakad also have great connectivity. The Mumbai-Pune Highway is at close hand.

Saarrthi Savvy Homes Pune is a bustling zone that celebrates the concept of privacy while sharing common spaces for a healthy community living. The society contains towers that rise to 10 floors. Inside these tall structures lie homes in formats of 1 and 2 BHK. These homes come in size variants that range from 503 sq. ft. to 721 sq. ft. Each home is a piece of great craftsmanship. The designs are practical and use the precious space well. The focus is to maintain privacy and comfort. Smart floors, modern fixtures, stylish baths and elegant kitchens are the benefits here.

This campus has many features for a holistic lifestyle. Thisincludes a swimming pool for a refreshing dip, kids' play areas for fun time outdoors, mini amphitheatre, multipurpose hall, indoor games area, gym, and lush green parks.

The Saarrthi Savvy Homes price starts at Rs. 36.72 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 51.30 lakhs. This is a great opportunity to live in peaceful environs and also get a sound rental income. For pure investment, this is a good choice. The location automatically will lead to high price escalation in coming times and your money invested here will yield good returns in future. Backed by convenient payment plans and home loans from leading banks and accredited financial institutions, the homes here are simply waiting for you!

For more information

Call: +91 9953592848

Visit: http://www.saarrthisavvyhomes.co.in/

Contact
+91 9953592848
***@gmail.com
Mar 08, 2017 News



