March 2017
Cos Raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore Through Bonds on BSE e-book Platform

 
 
INDORE, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian companies have raised about Rs 1.75 lakh crore by issuing bonds through private placement on BSEs electronic book mechanism since its launch last July, the BSE chief Ashishkumar Chauhan said today. Companies raised around Rs 10,000 crore from rupee- denominated bonds, (Masala bonds), in the last 1-2 years, he added.

Transparency and new bankruptcy code will further help in development of the bond market. Masala bonds are instruments through which Indian entities can raise funds by accessing overseas capital markets. The BSE-BOND was commenced on July 1 to ease online bidding for private placement of debt securities. Since then, companies have raised Rs 1.75 lakh crore through it.

Some of the companies that raised funds through the platform include NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Yes Bank, NHAI, IRFC, HUDCO and NABARD. The funds have been organized from various sources like banks, MF, insurance companies, FPIs and corporates.

The electronic book mechanism is compulsory for all private placement issues on debt basis for more than Rs 500 crore. It is not obligatory for issues below Rs 500 crore, but the issuers will have to disclose coupon, yield, amount raised, number and category of investors to the electronic book provider for corporate debt market in the format as spelled out by regulator SEBI.

