Malaysia online education market (e-Learning) Market- Research Nester

Malaysia online education market is majorly propelled by rising adoption of mobile technology and strong initiatives by regional government

Innovation in the information technology has led the online education system to great horizons. Malaysia's educational capacity and the superiority of its educational system is an important aspect of the regional and global markets. Malaysia online education market is expected to project a strong compound annual growth rate of 16.4% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. This can be attributed towards strong government initiatives taken by Malaysia government and rising smart phone and tablet user in the country.

With evolution in mobile technology, scholars find it more convenient mode of study. They can now access the content more effectively and can spend more time in the learning process. Wide acceptance of online education platform among young generation is propelling the Malaysia online education market.

In order to promote online education platform, strong initiatives are taken by Malaysian government. The government is focused on providing affordable and convenient education to overcome the shortage of quality education. New and effective directives for the digitization of textbooks in academic sector and promotion of online education platform by providing tablets and laptops to the students of schools are some initiatives taken by the regional government to promote online education platform in Malaysia.