Ubiqconn Acquires RuggON to Expand Its Global Industrial IoT Market Strategy

 
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ubiqconn, a subsidiary of FICG (First International Computer Group), today announced the buy-out acquisition of RuggON shares, a leading supplier in rugged portable computing systems. The acquisition is considered as a step-forward to offer complete Mobile IIoT (Industrial IoT) solutions and expand its global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market strategy in the ecosystem. This is also the first acquisition case of Ubiqconn since its establishment 5 years ago. The management team remains after the acquisition, and resources from the parent company FICG will be provided to expand product lines and branding development for RuggON.

"RuggON has established its market shares and brand reputation in the western countries for the past three years by quickly supplying completed rugged portable computing products. The rugged portable solutions of RuggON have been supplied to many Fortune 500 corporations", said Leo Chien, President of FIC Group and Chairman of Ubiqconn. "The market achievements of RuggON will be the major assets for Ubiqconn to strengthen the competitiveness in Mobile IIoT market. The strong capability in hardware and software development by Ubiqconn and the outstanding production capacity of FICG will drive RuggON to further penetrate the global market."

"The management and the R&D teams of Ubiqconn possess rich experience accumulated from the parent company FIC Group. They have developed and innovated abundant high reliability computing devices for global leading corporations over decades. With the rapid growth in the IIoT market, Ubiqconn will further dedicate itself in its global market strategy of rugged portable computing devices. Besides the resources leverage of two parties, the acquisition of RuggON will bring complementary synergy in channel marketing  technology and product know-how", said Begonia Tsui, CEO of Ubiqconn.

RuggON, after the acquisition, will establish in-vehicle computing division besides expanding rugged portable computing solutions. The new division will target at Industrial IoV (Internet of Vehicles) markets. The further new channel developments will be dedicated mainly in Asia, Greater China and emerging markets. The acquisition not only integrates resources between Ubiqconn and RuggON, but also product lines from both parties. With joint efforts, both Ubiqconn and RuggON will extend their global value chain levels by supplying complete solutions with advanced quality and better customer services for various industrial computing applications.

Ubiqconn was established to realize the vision as the leader in Industrial IoT ecosystem. To fulfill the varied booming applications of IIoT, Ubiqconn will further reinforce its internal new product incubation and external cooperation with other sectors to drive future growth. The acquisition of RuggON is the milestone that symbolizes the beginning of the future expansion.

About Ubiqconn

Ubiqconn Technology Incorporated is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things(IoT) solutions. For Industrial IoV solutions, we continue to develop and expand the product range of logistics & transportation applications. For Embedded IoT solutions, we offer all series of low power System on Module to accomplish the needs of customization. Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering and manufacturing for over 35 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT.  For more information visit: http://www.ubiqconn.com .

Ubiqconn Media Contact: MKT@ubiqconn.com

Contact
Ubiqconn Technology
***@ubiqconn.com
