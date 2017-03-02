News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Appu Ghar to host NCR's Biggest "Holi Tronica" Party
Gurugram, 08th March, 2017: Appu Ghar Water Park has geared up to organise Delhi NCR's biggest Celebration – "Holi Tronica" on the 12th and 13th of March, 2017. Interspaced between two days, this Holi celebration will be filled with fun and games, accompanied by a variety of events and entertaining activities such as power-packed performances from various dance troupes, rain dance. Organic Holi colours and water guns will be provided on the house for all guests to play and enjoy with. In this party, visitors will also be served sumptuous snacks including Gujjia and Thandai.
On Sunday, 12th March, the Holi Tronica will begin at 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Prominent music personalities, DJ Aqeel and DJ barkha will be performing this day. Whereas, on Monday, 13th March, it will begin at 10 A.M. to 3.30 P.M. On the second day of the event, Shibani Kashyap and Preeti Bhalla will deliver captivating performances for the enthusiastic crowd.
The ticket price for a single day event is ₹1999 for singles, ₹2999 for couples. In case of bulk enquiries, contact: +91 9599190795/0124-
On this joyous occasion, (spokesperson name and designation)
Appu Ghar has consistently been a front runner in the field of recreation and entertainment in Gurugram. It provides a plethora of fascinating activities and entertainment to its guests, be it through its DJ nights, lip smacking food or exhilarating rides. From hosting the biggest of Bollywood Nights with Mika Singh to celebrating the Independence Day with immense pride and joy, Appu Ghar has ensured that its visitors are bestowed with the best-in class entertainment across all Delhi, NCR. Appu Ghar strives to keep this momentum going while garnering hearts and accolades as it progresses further.
About Appughar:-
Appughar is the first water park by International Amusement Limited (IAL), popularly known as "APPU GHAR", was established in the summer of 1998. Since an actual Sea being hundreds of miles away, Appughar has powerfully made you meet the best beach experience in town. Since its inception, appughar has been the most loved destination among people of all age- groups. With an aim to offer a new, innovative experience to guests at regular intervals, Oysters has undertaken various creative transformations from being a Water Park to a Snow Park to a Heated Water Park in winters. Prominently spread across the entertainment district of Gurgaon, behind HUDA City Metro Station, Appughar recently re- opened its gates on March, 2017.
website: http://www.appughar.com/
Contact
manojsharma@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse