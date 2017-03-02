 
BPXCL Uncovers the Features of the Upcoming Audi Q2

The Audi Q2 is slated for release in mid-2017. BPXCL reveals some of the features that would be offered by this upcoming SUV.
 
 
DELHI, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Audi is all set to launch at least ten cars in the year 2017. Out of these, is the Audi Q2, which is being revered as the smallest SUV produced by the auto manufacturer. The Partner of BPXCL, a renowned dealer of Audi parts in Khan Market, speaks about the features of this upcoming car and explains why it is a good time for Audi loyalists.

He says, "The Audi Q2 was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show. This compact SUV, which will be positioned just below the Q3, is based on the MQB platform. It will be 4191 mm in length and will flaunt a big front grille with a chunky air dam right beneath it. Further below, will be the bash plate, which is said to accentuate the aesthetics of the car. The projector headlamps will feature LED DRLs. Then there are the large wheels, which will render a sporty appeal to the car."

Speaking about the interiors, he says, "Needless to say, the interiors will be uber-luxurious. Even though it is a compact SUV, yet it will flaunt the premium Audi parts and signature Audi features of dual-zone climate control, power seats, electrically operated wing mirrors, and cruise control. With black-hued interiors, the car will also offer the option of a sunroof. In terms of infotainment, there will be a display screen along with a twin-pod instrument cluster that would be responsible for reading out the information to the driver."

He continues, "As far as the engine & performance are concerned, under the hood of the Q2 will lie a 2.0-litre TDI engine, which will churn out 148bhp of power. Like other Audi cars, this one will also get a Quattro all-wheel-drive as an optional feature. The petrol variants will be powered by a 1.4-litre TSI engine. Rumours are that it may also get a 1.6-litre four cylinder oil-burner. All the variants will be equipped with a seven-speed S-Tronic dual clutch gearbox."

He also says, "Now, the good news is that this compact SUV will be offered at a relatively affordable price. Hence, all the Audi fans who were longing to possess an Audi, can rejoice, as now they can buy the Q2. For buying Audi spares, one can approach us and we shall be glad to fulfill their requirements at the earliest. They can visit our website www.bpxclparts.com and explore the broad spectrum of products on offer."


For Genuine Audi Spare Parts In India May Visit The Site http://www.bpxclparts.com/audi-spare-parts.php

Bpxcl Parts
01123824308
***@bpxclparts.com
