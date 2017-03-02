xSuite Solutions Inc. to Exhibit at SAP Financials in Las Vegas

The US subsidiary of the German developer WMD Group will present intelligent, SAP-certified and -integrated solutions for procure-to-pay and order-to-cash automation

-- xSuite Solutions Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of the global Workflow Management and Document Consulting Group—one of the industry leaders in financial business process automation for SAP—will present its products again at this year's SAP Financials on March 21st to 24th, 2017. The comprehensive portfolio of applications for purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash enables customers to optimize their financial business processes to drive accounting, controlling, planning and reporting excellence.These solutions will be presented and demonstrated at Booth #717. xSuite is a portfolio of applications based on SAP's Business Workflow that support document-centric processes entirely within SAP. xSuite empowers customers to achieve full transparency, reach maximum speed and streamline each step from procurement to payment. xSuite supports both MM and FI invoices. The needs of users are accommodated in and out of SAP with mobile release on tablet or smartphone, on the Web or via Fiori. xSuite is a matured product from an established company that consistently improves its products and allows modular extension on demand. Over 950 customers take advantage of xSuite to optimize their processes.The solutions cover the entire life cycle of a document from scanning to archiving. "We are excited to be here again at SAP Financials in Las Vegas. Our excellence in P2P processes in combination with our best practice solution allows us to expand our presence in the U.S. market. This puts us in a position to provide even more extensive support to our U.S. customers," says Danny Schaarmann, CEO of xSuite Solutions Inc.A meeting can be scheduled ahead of time by registering via the following link:About the global Workflow Management and Document Consulting GroupFounded in 1994 and managed by its owners, the group has established itself firmly as a software developer and provider of market-leading ECM systems. The company streamlines scanning, document processing and archiving within and beyond SAP. The group's xSuite solution is developed in-house and delivers interfaces enabling easy integration in any environment. It covers compliant, workflow-supported invoicing and PO processing, management of digital personnel files and contracts, digital mailroom processing, e-mail archiving, and other areas. The company has expanded its product portfolio. Its classical on-premises solutions are now enhanced with services in the cloud.As an SAP Silver and PE Build Partner, 'Workflow Management and Document Consulting' offers deep workflow and archiving expertise. The company's xSuite 5.1 is "SAP Certified – Powered by SAP NetWeaver".'Workflow Management and Document Consulting' has optimized operations at SMEs and Fortune-500 companies globally in over 950 installations. Sustained, mutually rewarding relationships with customers continue to foster the development of reliable software that addresses real needs in operations from data capture to archiving. The company delivers high-quality results across sectors. The comprehensive range of services includes analysis, consulting, implementation, delivery of hardware and software components, training and support.Based in Germany, the global 'Workflow Management and Document Consulting Group' has subsidiaries in Denmark, Benelux, Singapore, Slovakia and the U.S.A. as well as regional offices in England and Spain. The company has a multinational staff of 160 to serve its customers worldwide.