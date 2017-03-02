 
News By Tag
* Art gallery kolkata
* Art Exhibition Kolkata
* painting exhibition Kolkata
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


An Event for Art Lovers - Birla Academy of Art & Culture Organizes its 50th Annual Exhibition

Birla Academy of Art and Culture celebrates 50 years of showcasing masterpieces for art enthusiasts featuring works by distinguished and emerging artists...
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Art gallery kolkata
* Art Exhibition Kolkata
* painting exhibition Kolkata

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
* Events

KOLKATA, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The well-renowned institution, Birla Academy of Art & Culture organized its 50th Annual Exhibition enabling budding talents to unravel their talents. The month-long event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Dr. Karan Singh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). Dr. Jayanta Sengupta, Secretary and Curator, Victoria Memorial Hall and Director, Indian Museum, Kolkata was the Guest of Honor of the vibrant event that marked 50 years of tradition followed by the academy. "We're carrying on the institution laid years ago that promised to show the community the diversity in art," said the curator and exhibition head of Birla Academy of Art & Culture.

Birla Academy's 50 Annual Exhibition commenced from 9th January 2017 to 9th February 2017. In addition to serving as a platform for incipient artists to bring out their hidden assets, the exhibition displayed an array of other attractive events as well. A special exhibition 'The Golden Bough' conceptualized and curated by Johny ML was shown on the 11th and 12th of January. An Illustrated talk on Locating Bengali Aesthetical Ethos in the Development of Indian Modern Art Practice was conducted by Prof. R. Shiva Kumar, Nanak Ganguly and Johny ML on the 13th of January, 2017. On the 14th of January, renowned classical musician, Ustad Rashid Khan stirred the air with his classical vocal recitals.

Famous for hosting exhibitions of Indian and International Art objects, Birla Academy conducted its most recent event, an illustrated lecture on the photographs of Ladakh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, South Korea, Thailand & Japan by Prabir Purkayastha on the 12th of February, 2017.

About Birla Academy of Art and Culture:

Birla Academy was founded in the year 1967 by distinguished industrialists Shri & Smt. B.K. Birla with an aim to nurture the growth of culture and art. It has emerged as a center for artistic, cultural as well as educational activities and is now one of the premier museums and art galleries of the country.

For more information, visit: http://birlaart.com/50th-annual-exhibition-2017

Contact Information

Birla Academy of Art and Culture

108-109, Southern Ave,

Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Phone: (033) 2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489

huda_n@birlaart.com

http://birlaart.com/

Contact
Birla Academy of Art and Culture
***@birlaart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@birlaart.com
Tags:Art gallery kolkata, Art Exhibition Kolkata, painting exhibition Kolkata
Industry:Arts
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Birla Academy of Art and Culture News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share