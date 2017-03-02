An Event for Art Lovers - Birla Academy of Art & Culture Organizes its 50th Annual Exhibition

News By Tag
Birla Academy of Art and Culture celebrates 50 years of showcasing masterpieces for art enthusiasts featuring works by distinguished and emerging artists...
Birla Academy's 50 Annual Exhibition commenced from 9th January 2017 to 9th February 2017. In addition to serving as a platform for incipient artists to bring out their hidden assets, the exhibition displayed an array of other attractive events as well. A special exhibition 'The Golden Bough' conceptualized and curated by Johny ML was shown on the 11th and 12th of January. An Illustrated talk on Locating Bengali Aesthetical Ethos in the Development of Indian Modern Art Practice was conducted by Prof. R. Shiva Kumar, Nanak Ganguly and Johny ML on the 13th of January, 2017. On the 14th of January, renowned classical musician, Ustad Rashid Khan stirred the air with his classical vocal recitals.
Famous for hosting exhibitions of Indian and International Art objects, Birla Academy conducted its most recent event, an illustrated lecture on the photographs of Ladakh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, South Korea, Thailand & Japan by Prabir Purkayastha on the 12th of February, 2017.
About Birla Academy of Art and Culture:
Birla Academy was founded in the year 1967 by distinguished industrialists Shri & Smt. B.K. Birla with an aim to nurture the growth of culture and art. It has emerged as a center for artistic, cultural as well as educational activities and is now one of the premier museums and art galleries of the country.
Contact Information
Birla Academy of Art and Culture
108-109, Southern Ave,
Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone: (033) 2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489
huda_n@birlaart.com
http://birlaart.com/
