 
News By Tag
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Central Hotels Gears Up for a Strong Presence at Arabian Travel Market

Central Hotels has confirmed its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) taking place in Dubai from 24th to 27th April, 2017.
 
 
Mr-Ahmad-Ali
Mr-Ahmad-Ali
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Travel

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Awards

AL BARSHA, UAE - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Central Hotels has confirmed its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) taking place in Dubai from 24th to 27th April, 2017. Making the announcement, Mr Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Alansaari, Chairman of Central Hotels, stated, "We are pleased to take part in ATM that is the region's leading travel fair and offers a fabulous platform to showcase our existing and upcoming hotels to both trade professionals as well as investors and developers. It also presents a unique opportunity to see the extensive developments taking shape world-wide in terms of hotels and related industries such as airlines, marketing and technology that are transforming our business."

Central Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring 524 apartments equipped with top-notch facilities, it offers travelers the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint in the GCC targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary markets for growth.

2017 is a very significant year for Central Hotels with three exceptional properties opening in quick succession. This massive expansion will double the group's existing inventory of rooms from 524 to 1220 keys and reflects its commitment to serve the needs of guests offering great value in iconic locations such as The Palm and Business Bay.

Mr Ammar Kanaan, General Manager of Central Hotels, stressed, "Our aim with Central Hotels has been to provide local know-how with modern comforts, creating value for our guests and associates. Though we have just begun our foray into hospitality we have seen a terrific response from both our guests as well as developers. Hence, we deemed it necessary to have an independent stand at ATM where we can comfortably welcome our trade partners and business associates while displaying our products and services. In addition to promoting First Central Hotel Suites we will be exhibiting some other exciting projects that are in various stages of development.

Visit Central Hotels stand# HC1212 in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Travel
Industry:Travel
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share