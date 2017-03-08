Breach Media Services Celebrates International Womens' Day

red2

-- Celebrate International Womens' Day with Breach:As a woman owned company, it is a mission statement of Breach to promote gender equality across our organization and promote women in the boardroom, in government and in life. We're proud to say that we've made an overall commitment to hiring and compensating all employees based on skill set, not gender or any other non-performance related factor. Breach is proud to recognize the contributions and efforts of women in today's society and are openly ready to encourage and support today's efforts to ensure equality is served to one and all.If you'd like to know more about how to get further involved in the general women's progressive moment, please take a few minutes of your day and watch the following video, which will be promoted on the homepage of Breach for the rest of the month. Breach staff will be contributing to the Ladies of Power campaign at this year's All-Con in Dallas, Texas on March 19, 2017. You can also visit us on the web at breach.tv, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about our equality initiatives.Thanks to Breach wave-maker Julie for taking the time out of her busy schedule to share her thoughts with the world!#ADayWithoutWomen #WearRed #WomensDay