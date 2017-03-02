 
Industry News





NTL Lemnis Introduces Pharox 'Helio Plus' Street Light for lighting up the Outdoors

NTL Lemnis has added another innovative product Pharox "Helio Plus" to its product portfolio. The Pharox Helio Plus is a range of Street lights has a unique modular arrangement, that is as yet unavailable i
 
 
PITAMPURA, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- NTL Lemnis  Introduces  Pharox 'Helio Plus' Street Light for lighting up the Outdoors

USPs include Unique Modular Arrangement and extruded Aluminium Heat Sink for better thermal management.

NTL Lemnis, the leading LED Lighting solutions company, has added another innovative product Pharox "Helio Plus" to its product portfolio. The Pharox Helio Plus is a range of Street lights has a unique modular arrangement, that is as yet unavailable in the category.

Pharox Helio Plus range showcases a high performance, energy efficient LED light for road lighting applications. With the option of customizing the wattages to achieve the desired lux levels and specially designed optics, with highest quality lens for desired coverage, this product can be used in Public Areas, Parking Lots & Highway Lighting Applications. The high power factor and an exceptionally high efficacy of >100 lm/W makes it a one stop solution in street lighting applications.

"NTL Lemnis has been an innovation oriented company and Pharox Helios Plus offers yet another innovative first in the category. This unique modular arrangement available in the outdoor application category is leading due to cost benefits and design flexibility. Our products are synonymous with quality and reliability", says Mr. Arun Gupta, MD, NTL Group. "Helios Plus range, is a very important addition to our Pharox lighting product range and is a good fit for our Outdoor Application category. With over 250 products in the brand, we are hopeful that Helios Plus will also continue to wow our clients with its versatility and robustness", he adds.

Pharox Helio Plus is available in various lens options to cater to the requirement of various spread patterns and has a wide sustainable voltage range of 140-300v. The product range is specially provided with Over Voltage Protection, Thermal Protection and Short Circuit Protection. It has been designed with an extruded aluminium heat sink for better thermal management. Pharox Helio Plus Range is available in  40W, 80W, 120W and 160W at  MRP Rs. 5,200/-, Rs. 10,400, Rs. 15,600 & Rs. 20,800 respectively.

The other features of the product include:

Efficacy: ≥ 100lm/W

CCT: 5700K

CRI: >70

IP Rating: IP 65 (Provides better dust and water protection, maintains the higher light output for longer period)

Power Factor: >0.95

Voltage Range: 140-300V

Surge Protection: 5kV

THD: <10%

NTL Lemnis products are available across the country through specially appointed institutional sales persons and distributors across the country. NTL Lemnis has its sales offices in North, West and South zones of India.

Contact
FINESE PR
43056200
***@finesepr.com
End
