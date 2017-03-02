News By Tag
The Legal Implications of Brexit to Data Protection and Privacy Laws LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
The referendum of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union has created numerous unanswered questions in the field of data protection and security. Brexit has left organizations in UK wondering whether and when will they have to comply with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), more importantly, with the GDRP coming into force on May 25, 2018.
UK's data protection laws are modeled upon EU laws. Regardless the relationship between the UK and the EU, there is still a great need to update data protection law to safeguard the growing digital economy.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as the legal implications of Brexit to Data Protection and Privacy Laws. Speakers will provide the key trends and important developments with regard to this significant topic.
Key topics include:
• Data Protection and Privacy – Implications of Brexit
• Changes to the Data Protection Regime
• Significant Influence of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
• Recent Trends and Developments
• Potential Risks and Pitfalls
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Courtney Bowman
Litigation Associate
Proskauer
Tim Hickman
Attorney
White & Case
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
