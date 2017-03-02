 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


The Legal Implications of Brexit to Data Protection and Privacy Laws LIVE Webcast

 
 
NEW YORK - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: The Legal Implications of Brexit to Data Protection and Privacy Laws LIVE Webcast. This one-hour event is scheduled on April 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

The referendum of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union has created numerous unanswered questions in the field of data protection and security. Brexit has left organizations in UK wondering whether and when will they have to comply with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), more importantly, with the GDRP coming into force on May 25, 2018.

UK's data protection laws are modeled upon EU laws. Regardless the relationship between the UK and the EU, there is still a great need to update data protection law to safeguard the growing digital economy.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as the legal implications of Brexit to Data Protection and Privacy Laws. Speakers will provide the key trends and important developments with regard to this significant topic.

Key topics include:

• Data Protection and Privacy – Implications of Brexit
• Changes to the Data Protection Regime
• Significant Influence of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
• Recent Trends and Developments
• Potential Risks and Pitfalls

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Courtney Bowman

Litigation Associate

Proskauer

Tim Hickman

Attorney

White & Case

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/technology/com...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
