Mrida Greens expands its Plant Extracts Business

--a Mrida Group entity that supports cultivation and collection of high value crops, plants and herbs, today announced expansion of its product portfolio to include 5 more herbal extracts to its existing and highly successful Aloe Vera Extracts.Mrida Greens supports high value, nutritional and medicinal crops and promotes healthy products and traditional Indian remedies to the consumer. This is undertaken, while ensuring remunerative prices and sustainable livelihoods for small and marginal farmers and remote rural communities.At its facility in Umbergaon, Gujarat, Mrida Greens and Organics has been processing Aloe Vera dry extract and selling it to Neutraceutical and Ayurveda Companies. The company has developed 5 more herbal extracts for its customer base - these include Noni, Vijaysar, Shtavari, Amla and Shankhapushpi Extracts."Our core focus at Mrida is to promote collection and cultivation of healthy, organic plants and herbs by rural communities as a sustainable livelihood and income enhancement opportunity. We ensure that the nutritional value of the product is retained through minimal processing, so as to provide high quality products to our customers, and maximum health benefits to the end user", says Mr. Manoj Khanna, Co-Founder and Chief Executive, Mrida Greens and Organics Pvt. Ltd.Mrida Greens began with processing Aloe Vera to produce its powdered extract at its herbal extraction unit in 2015.promotes stomach and liver health, encourages digestive benefits, sustains healthy immune function and offers a daily infusion of key nutrients.The new dry herbal extracts include(Morinda Citrifolia) that supports immune system and cleanses digestion. Noni also enhances body's ability to absorb nutrients. This natural fruit is power-packed with a broad spectrum of naturally occurring compounds including amino acids, proteins, fiber, iron and antioxidants to fight free radicals.s effective for controlling blood sugar, whileis a tonic for women because of its strong actions on the female reproductive system. Shatavari also has other benefits, such as digestive, anti-ulcer agent, antioxidant, anticancer & liver protection abilities.The other new products include, which is an excellent antioxidant, and helps in cholesterol and blood sugar control. Amla also helps improve memory.is highly nourishing to the nerves and brain. It invigorates the general function of the body, and helps dispel nervous energy due to stress and tension, easing blood pressure in the process."The additions to our extracts business are the result of painstaking research and development in the category. We also plan to facilitate processing and value addition such as initial cutting, pruning, cleaning and compaction of the produce at the rural community level itself, so that more economic benefits can accrue closer to the source of cultivation. We intend to facilitate such value added activity, including training, skill development, and financing', adds Mr. Khanna."We are excited at the opportunities that the expanded range will bring to the health and wellness segments", says Arun Nagpal, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Mrida Group. "Mrida Green's approach towards value addition close to the source fits in well the overall Mrida Group Philosophy of building business models that support economic upliftment opportunities for the underserved rural communities"