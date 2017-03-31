News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pay Less and Get More with Fridays Boracay's Last Minute Deal
You'll get not only reduced room rates — for as low as PHP8,464 — but also ultra convenience by grabbing Fridays Boracay's Last Minute Deal. This website-exclusive promo lets you enjoy a beachfront accommodation, plus valuable inclusions.
Here's a summary of the promo:
LAST MINUTE DEAL
Treat: 55% room discount
Booking Period: Up to March 31, 2017
Stay Period: Until June 30, 2017
Condition: Reserve a room at most 10 days before your check-in date
Inclusions:
- Set breakfast
- Welcome drinks
- Welcome lei
This special rate is offered on the hotel in Boracay's website at http://www.fridaysboracay.com/
Promo details and policies may change without prior notice, but reservations finalized before any adjustments will still be honored.
Offering first-rate beachfron Boracay accommodation, Fridays provides a quality stay above all else with the following array of hotel features:
- Rustic rooms and suites that are appointed with an air-conditioning, TV with cable channels, DVD player, NDD and IDD phones, mini-bar, refrigerator, and offee and tea amenities
- Restaurants that serve a wide variety of dishes from Filipino and Asian to American, Mediterranean, and European; and a bakery that offers home-made specialty cakes and pastries
- Massage treatments (hilot, ventosa, Swedish, Shiatsu, aromatherapy, and more), foot spa, manicure, pedicure, waxing, and paraffin treatment
- Cultural show and fire dance show every Friday night
- Boat rental and transportation services and a freshwater swimming pool
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access, business center, and laundry service
To know more about this hotel in Boracay, interested parties may visit http://www.fridaysboracay.com/
Fridays Boracay
White Beach, Station 1
Boracay Island, Malay
5608 Aklan
Philippines
Phone Number: 63.36.2886200
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse