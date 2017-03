Pay Less and Get More with Fridays Boracay's Last Minute Deal

You'll get not only reduced room rates — for as low as PHP8,464 — but also ultra convenience by grabbing Fridays Boracay's Last Minute Deal. This website-exclusive promo lets you enjoy a beachfront accommodation, plus valuable inclusions.

You'll get not only reduced room rates — for as low as PHP 8,464 — but also ultra convenience by grabbing Last Minute Deal. This website-exclusive promo lets you enjoy a beachfront accommodation, plus a set of valuable inclusions. Here's a summary of the promo: 55% room discount Up to March 31, 2017 Until June 30, 2017 Reserve a room at most 10 days before your check-in date Inclusions: - Set breakfast - Welcome drinks - Welcome lei This special rate is offered on the hotel in Boracay's website at (http://www.fridaysboracay.com/). To begin reserving a room, guests must click the "Check availability and prices" button, which launches the hotel's direct-booking engine powered by DirectWithHotels. They will then be asked to select their travel dates, pick a room, and settle the required prepayment with a valid credit card. Instant confirmation is guaranteed, and all transactions are protected by Trustwave and DigiCert. Promo details and policies may change without prior notice, but reservations finalized before any adjustments will still be honored. Offering first-rate beachfront Boracay accommodation, Fridays provides a quality stay above all else with the following array of hotel features: - Rustic rooms and suites that are appointed with an air-conditioning, TV with cable channels, DVD player, NDD and IDD phones, mini-bar, refrigerator, and coffee and tea amenities - Restaurants that serve a wide variety of dishes from Filipino and Asian to American, Mediterranean, and European; and a bakery that offers home-made specialty cakes and pastries - Massage treatments (hilot, ventosa, Swedish, Shiatsu, aromatherapy, and more), foot spa, manicure, pedicure, waxing, and paraffin treatment - Cultural show and fire dance show every Friday night - Boat rental and transportation services and a freshwater swimming pool - Free Wi-Fi Internet access, business center, and laundry service To know more about this hotel in Boracay, interested parties may visit http://www.fridaysboracay.com/ White Beach, Station 1 Boracay Island, Malay 5608 Aklan Philippines Phone Number: 63.36.2886200