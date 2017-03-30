News By Tag
50% Off + Buffet Breakfast for Online Bookings at Sea Wind Boracay
Kick off your summer adventure and steal the latest budget-saving promo of Sea Wind Boracay. This website-exclusive deal gives you huge room discount and an array of freebies.
Promo details are as follows:
LIMITED OFFER
Treat: 50% room discount
Booking Period: Until March 30, 2017
Stay Period: Up to March 31, 2017
Inclusions:
- Buffet breakfast
- Free use of swimming pool
- Welcome drinks
- Complimentary bottled water
Guests must book this promo directly on the website of this resort in Boracay, at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/
Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustments will still be honored.
All guest information is secured by DigiCert and Trustwave.
For a truly enjoyable tropical vacation, this cozy Boracay accommodation features:
- Air-conditioned rooms and villas that are fitted with a cable TV, mini-bar, hot and cold shower, safety deposit box, and phone
- A private beach, which is one of the widest in the island
- A swimming pool with kiddie area, water sports facilities and island activities
- Banquet and catering services and a venue that can accommodate up to 500 persons
- In-room massage service
- 3 dining options
Sink into the comfort of this beachfront accommodation by booking direct online at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/
Sea Wind Boracay
Boracay Boat Station 1, Roberto & Gloria Tirol Park,
Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, 5608
Philippines
Contact Number: +63 (36) 288 3091
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online.
