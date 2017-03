50% Off + Buffet Breakfast for Online Bookings at Sea Wind Boracay

Kick off your summer adventure and steal the latest budget-saving promo of Sea Wind Boracay. This website-exclusive deal gives you huge room discount and an array of freebies.

Sea Wind Boracay

Kick off your summer adventure and steal the latest budget-saving promo of. This website-exclusive deal gives you huge room discount and an array of freebies.Promo details are as follows:50% room discountUntil March 30, 2017Up to March 31, 2017- Buffet breakfast- Free use of swimming pool- Welcome drinks- Complimentary bottled waterGuests must book this promo directly on the website of this resort in Boracay, at. They must the click on the "Check Availability and Prices" button, and follow the easy instructions on the booking engine, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. The system requires full payment of the room cost to guarantee the reservation. As soon as the payment has been processed and accepted, a confirmation email is sent reporting instant confirmation.Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustments will still be honored.All guest information is secured by DigiCert and Trustwave.For a truly enjoyable tropical vacation, this cozy Boracay accommodation features:- Air-conditioned rooms and villas that are fitted with a cable TV, mini-bar, hot and cold shower, safety deposit box, and phone- A private beach, which is one of the widest in the island- A swimming pool with kiddie area, water sports facilities and island activities- Banquet and catering services and a venue that can accommodate up to 500 persons- In-room massage service- 3 dining optionsSink into the comfort of this beachfront accommodation by booking direct online at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/ Boracay Boat Station 1, Roberto & Gloria Tirol Park,Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, 5608PhilippinesContact Number: +63 (36) 288 3091