50% Off + Buffet Breakfast for Online Bookings at Sea Wind Boracay

Kick off your summer adventure and steal the latest budget-saving promo of Sea Wind Boracay. This website-exclusive deal gives you huge room discount and an array of freebies.
 
 
BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Kick off your summer adventure and steal the latest budget-saving promo of Sea Wind Boracay. This website-exclusive deal gives you huge room discount and an array of freebies.

Promo details are as follows:

LIMITED OFFER

Treat: 50% room discount

Booking Period: Until March 30, 2017

Stay Period: Up to March 31, 2017

Inclusions:

- Buffet breakfast

- Free use of swimming pool

- Welcome drinks

- Complimentary bottled water

Guests must book this promo directly on the website of this resort in Boracay, at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/promo/. They must the click on the "Check Availability and Prices" button, and follow the easy instructions on the booking engine, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. The system requires full payment of the room cost to guarantee the reservation. As soon as the payment has been processed and accepted, a confirmation email is sent reporting instant confirmation.

Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustments will still be honored.

All guest information is secured by DigiCert and Trustwave.

For a truly enjoyable tropical vacation, this cozy Boracay accommodation features:

- Air-conditioned rooms and villas that are fitted with a cable TV, mini-bar, hot and cold shower, safety deposit box, and phone

- A private beach, which is one of the widest in the island

- A swimming pool with kiddie area, water sports facilities and island activities

- Banquet and catering services and a venue that can accommodate up to 500 persons

- In-room massage service

- 3 dining options

Sink into the comfort of this beachfront accommodation by booking direct online at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/.

Sea Wind Boracay

Boracay Boat Station 1, Roberto & Gloria Tirol Park,

Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, 5608

Philippines

Contact Number: +63 (36) 288 3091

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
