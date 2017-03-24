 
Art Ball Chelsea: Spring 2017 NYC

The Set NYC presents: Art Ball Chelsea: Spring 2017 Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
flyer_troy_blackman
flyer_troy_blackman
NEW YORK - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:  Art Ball Chelsea:  Spring 2017    Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.   8:15pm:   Boldizsar CR,  Isah Conteh  & Michael Krasowitz  fashion runway shows.  Fine art exhibition:  6pm- 8:15pm.  And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14

Exhibiting Artists & Designers:

Isah Conteh Fashion Show
Michael Krasowitz Fashion Show
Marlon Davila art show
Joyce Jellison art
beadsbydez
BARNOVI
Maria Mijares
Michelle Delicate Raymond


Annie Lian by Cache Aksu
Troy Blackman
Erika Lyn Horwitz
Eliza David
Yobany Casas
Gloryvette Rodriguez
KwiioCouture
artist Jenn Solo
Natalia Paś
ALEX VIGNOLI
Mitch Johnson
Dylan Bauver
DYLAN BURNS
Mac Hutchinson
Julia Bulakh
Christine Allen Kopin
Anna Shtorm Art
NUBIA ART
Boldizsár CR


Sewra Kidane film

Friday,  March 24  2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Runway presentation:  8:15pm

www.thesetnyc.com

www.instagram.com/setnyc

Click to Share