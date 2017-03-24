Art Ball Chelsea: Spring 2017 NYC

The Set NYC presents: Art Ball Chelsea: Spring 2017 Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

-- The Set NYC presents: Art Ball Chelsea: Spring 2017 Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. 8:15pm: Boldizsar CR, Isah Conteh & Michael Krasowitz fashion runway shows. Fine art exhibition: 6pm- 8:15pm. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14Exhibiting Artists & Designers:Isah Conteh Fashion ShowMichael Krasowitz Fashion ShowMarlon Davila art showJoyce Jellison artbeadsbydezBARNOVIMaria MijaresMichelle Delicate RaymondAnnie Lian by Cache AksuTroy BlackmanErika Lyn HorwitzEliza DavidYobany CasasGloryvette RodriguezKwiioCoutureartist Jenn SoloNatalia PaśALEX VIGNOLIMitch JohnsonDylan BauverDYLAN BURNSMac HutchinsonJulia BulakhChristine Allen KopinAnna Shtorm ArtNUBIA ARTBoldizsár CRSewra Kidane filmFriday, March 24 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanRunway presentation:8:15pmwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc