Art Ball Chelsea: Spring 2017 NYC
The Set NYC presents: Art Ball Chelsea: Spring 2017 Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Artists & Designers:
Isah Conteh Fashion Show
Michael Krasowitz Fashion Show
Marlon Davila art show
Joyce Jellison art
beadsbydez
BARNOVI
Maria Mijares
Michelle Delicate Raymond
Annie Lian by Cache Aksu
Troy Blackman
Erika Lyn Horwitz
Eliza David
Yobany Casas
Gloryvette Rodriguez
KwiioCouture
artist Jenn Solo
Natalia Paś
ALEX VIGNOLI
Mitch Johnson
Dylan Bauver
DYLAN BURNS
Mac Hutchinson
Julia Bulakh
Christine Allen Kopin
Anna Shtorm Art
NUBIA ART
Boldizsár CR
Sewra Kidane film
Friday, March 24 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Runway presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
www.instagram.com/
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
