Announcing the Launch of Love Trumps Hate Dating & Friendship Movement
The dating & friendship website exclusively for the liberal- and progressive-minded
It is more important now than ever to unite and to promote support for self and others. People are seeking out partners and associates who share common passions and participate in the liberal and resistance movement not just nationally, but around the globe. The site translates twenty-two languages from which to select.
LoveTrumpsHateDating.com is a fun and engaging site with modern features and capabilities. It provides easy messaging, custom profiles and members can post or share games and videos. 3-D City is a happy place where members can create their own personalized avatars and socialize with other members in thirteen select venues.
Basic membership is free; upgrading to premium level entails a nominal fee and activates the "super powers" within the site. As a philanthropic movement, a portion of membership proceeds is donated to liberal-championed causes such as the ACLU Foundation, SPLC, Planned Parenthood, NAACP and Immigrants Aid Society.
Visit Love Trumps Hate Dating & Friendship Movement (https://lovetrumpshatedating.com/
Ahni Perez
Adam Ross
