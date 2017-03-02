 
Industry News





Fire & Smoke Gastropub is hosting the Fess Parker Wine Dinner March, 21st at 6:30pm

Reservations required. Please call Fire & Smoke Gastropub at (843) 449-0085 to make your reservation will tables are still available.
 
 
fire_and_smoke_logo
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Myrtle Beach,SC-May 21, 2017- , Fire & Smoke Gastropub named top fine dining restaurant in Myrtle Beach in 2017, is announcing they will be hosting this years  Fess Parker Wine Dinner on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 starting at 6:30PM. Guest will enjoy an Excellent wine selection along with the best dinning in Myrtle Beach. Fire and Smoke Gastropub is a full-service restaurant and bar that specializes in fine dinning, fresh and local ingredients, and an extensive wine selection. Guests will enjoy the outstanding food and service, as well as a very unique atmosphere. Fire & Smoke is known to draw large crowds and space is limited. To make reservations, call (843) 449-0085. Fire and Smoke Gastropub's hour of operation are Monday-Thursday 5pm-9pm, Friday-Saturday 5pm-10pm, and they are closed Visit Fire and Smoke Gastropub at 411 79th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
To Interview Fire and Smoke Gastropub please contact Tyler Rice at 843-449-0085 during normal business hours. For more information, visit http://www.fireandsmokegastropub.com

