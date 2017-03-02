Learn How to Advance Your Career with the new book, "You Got the Job!"

"You Got the Job! Turn Your Career Dreams into Reality" is a breakthrough book and step by step guide to help career professionals to advance their career.

You Got the Job Book

--Career business Professionals and Job Seekers have a new breakthrough book being launched on March 20, 2017 by influential Executive Recruiter and author, Angelo Giallombardo. This practical, hands on book helps career professionals to advance their careers through a proven system to get the job of their dreams within 60 days.Career professionals face new career and job acquisition challenges daily. They often lack the practical skills, knowledge, strategies, and tactics to get the job they're desperate to find. Based on over 15 years of Executive Recruiting experience, Angelo has condensed his expertise working with over fifty thousand job seekers and thousands of hiring managers in Fortune 500 and Manufacturing Markets. He has created a proven system to advance the career of experienced professionals. Professionals in all markets will acquire the necessary tools, strategies, and tips they need to differential themselves from other job seekers within this valuable resource."Angelo's book was extremely helpful during my career search. Step by step, he walked me through the process, and explained to me the best way I can use my career skills, job experience, and knowledge to advance my career. I would highly recommend it."- Nick Getek, Technical Sales ExecutiveAngelo Giallombardo is the Vice President at Central Executive Search, Inc. He is an accomplished and experienced Executive Recruiter working within Fortune 500 and Manufacturing markets for over 15 years. His commitment to helping job seekers is noted in his successful record breaking years in career placements at Central Executive Search, Inc. He is formally trained as a Certified Personnel Services Consultant (CPC) in 2007. He currently has the #1 LinkedIN Profile Page Ranking in the Executive Recruiter category. This book highlights his mission to help others to get the dream job that they've always wanted.ENDS