 
News By Tag
* Job
* Career
* Work
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Learn How to Advance Your Career with the new book, "You Got the Job!"

"You Got the Job! Turn Your Career Dreams into Reality" is a breakthrough book and step by step guide to help career professionals to advance their career.
 
 
You Got the Job Book
You Got the Job Book
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Job
* Career
* Work

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Cleveland - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Products

CLEVELAND - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Advance Your Career with the new breakthrough book, "You Got the Job! Turn Your Career Dreams into Reality"

Career business Professionals and Job Seekers have a new breakthrough book being launched on March 20th, 2017 by influential Executive Recruiter and author, Angelo Giallombardo. This practical, hands on book helps career professionals to advance their careers through a proven system to get the job of their dreams within 60 days.

Career professionals face new career and job acquisition challenges daily. They often lack the practical skills, knowledge, strategies, and tactics to get the job they're desperate to find. Based on over 15 years of Executive Recruiting experience, Angelo has condensed his expertise working with over fifty thousand job seekers and thousands of hiring managers in Fortune 500 and Manufacturing Markets. He has created a proven system to advance the career of experienced professionals. Professionals in all markets will acquire the necessary tools, strategies, and tips they need to differential themselves from other job seekers within this valuable resource.

"Angelo's book was extremely helpful during my career search. Step by step, he walked me through the process, and explained to me the best way I can use my career skills, job experience, and knowledge to advance my career. I would highly recommend it."

-          Nick Getek, Technical Sales Executive

Angelo Giallombardo is the Vice President at Central Executive Search, Inc. He is an accomplished and experienced Executive Recruiter working within Fortune 500 and Manufacturing markets for over 15 years. His commitment to helping job seekers is noted in his successful record breaking years in career placements at Central Executive Search, Inc. He is formally trained as a Certified Personnel Services Consultant (CPC) in 2007. He currently has the #1 LinkedIN Profile Page Ranking in the Executive Recruiter category. This book highlights his mission to help others to get the dream job that they've always wanted.


https://www.centralcandidates.com/

ENDS

Contact
Angelo Giallombardo
angelo@centralcandidates.com
End
Source:Central Candidates Search LLC
Email:***@centralcandidates.com Email Verified
Tags:Job, Career, Work
Industry:Business
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share