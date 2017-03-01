News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Entreprneurs on Business in 2017
Why are entrepreneurs bullish about on business; well aren't they bullish about everything? Let's face it this year will be a different climate, new administration probably more competition. But… that's every year.
I formed a panel of up and coming executives in three distinctly different industries and asked them about community, social media and market shifts gaining their perspective.
Irina Slavina from Hudway Glass, talked about community as forming bridges to Silicon Beach. Canaan Crouch from Landmark E&S said change is good if we keep on building. While Jared Stein from the Springs said is he looking forward to the growth and the new residents of Downtown Los Angeles and the Art's District.
Wait, Wait, Wait. What about all the bad news, endless gloom and the sinking ships. Now – let's focus on the positive here, revolutionary products, happy customers and the reborn spirit about what truly defines success: community & people.
Let me guess … no, ask a few guests: white towels are in, a business with no social media and a hotelier who wants to further guests' experiences, what about the underwriter who said the word copy-cats, No Me Digas.
Stop the music, turn the lights on and take a few minutes to look at 2017 as a challenge as every year is a mountain. Can we focus with a smile and a sense of enlightenment that as leaders and business owners we continue to evolve; we should as the world changes.
Press Record, Forward, Stop and then Rewind, the stage is set, this is the part where you put on your earphones, connect the Bluetooth, tell Alexa to play and listen or watch the video to:
MCGEEVENT an Entrepreneur Round Table (https://youtu.be/
By Dane Flanigan
Dane Flanigan is a business consultant who helps companies form strategies to grow sales.
Contact
Dane Flanigan
Business Consultant
***@thedfre.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse