Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Music at the Village Kicks Off Free Concert Series and More

Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center Offers Hopping, Shopping and Music Popping Fun to Kick Off Spring
 
 
The 8 Tracks band performs twice in March.
The 8 Tracks band performs twice in March.
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring has sprung at the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center, 20050 N. 67th Ave. in Glendale with music, raffles, wine tastings, an Easter event, and more.

     Music at the Village, a free outdoor event, will be held Friday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. from March 17th through April 7. The music will kick off with the 360 Sound Machine on March 17th followed by The 8-Racks on March 24th and 31st and the spring concert series will wrap up with the Classic Example Band on April 7th

    Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring a yard chair. Also, during the duration of the concert series, AJ's will conduct free wine tasting inside the store from 3 to 6 p.m.

    The fun will not stop when the concert series ends. There will be an Easter party on Saturday April 8th from 12 to 4 p.m. Children can get their picture taken with the Easter bunny, decorate Easter Eggs, and create a festive Easter hat. There will also be an Easter raffle to benefit Juvenile Arthritis.

    "There will be bunny hopping, shopping, and music-popping fun this spring at the Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center," said Mary Walker, president of Power Promotions and event coordinator for The Village at Arrowhead. "We have our Music at the Village with free concerts, and a great Easter Party. Be sure to mark your calendar and join in on the fun."

    The Village at Arrowhead offers specialty shops that provide the ultimate shopping experience with distinctive fashion, home furnishings, restaurants and personal services in one of the most architecturally unique and aesthetically pleasing shopping centers around.

         For more information contact Marks Public Relations at 480-664-3004.

Marks Public Relations
Source:Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center
Email:***@gmail.com
