Manor Group and Shimaya Stays Announce Strategic Partnership

-- Manor Group, a Singapore-based real estate investment and hospitality development company announces strategic partnership with Shimaya Stays to expand its presence in Japan. The strategic alliance combines Manor Group's hotel management expertise with Shimaya Stays's local knowledge, to collaborate on the development and management of Shimaya-branded Machiyas (Kyoto Townhouses) in Japan.John Lim, CEO of Manor Group, stated: "The partnership with Shimaya Stays will enable us to accelerate our development in Japan, it will also pave the way for future collaboration in other projects. We look forward to a long-term cooperation with Shimaya Stays."Benjamin Lim, Chairman of Shimaya Stays, stated: "We are very excited to team-up with Manor Group. Manor Group has a proven track record of successful hotel developments, we are confident that this partnership will bring the best of both companies to create a very special hospitality experience for our guests."Manor Group is a Singapore-based real estate investment and development company that has evolved from focusing on residential projects to currently being predominantly involved in the hospitality and F&B segments. The Group has managed to build up its diversified portfolio in aspects of hospitality, F&B, and logistics services in Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. For more information, please go to http://manor.asia/ Shimaya Stays is owned by a group of young entrepreneurs who have a strong interest and respect for Japanese culture. The group is passionate about preserving Kyoto heritage and creating unique experience of Kyoto accommodation, lifestyle and culture for their guests. For more information, please go to https://www.shimayastays.com