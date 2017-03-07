 
News By Tag
* Shimaya Stays
* Manor Group
* Machiya
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Singapore
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Manor Group and Shimaya Stays Announce Strategic Partnership

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Shimaya Stays
Manor Group
Machiya

Industry:
Hotels

Location:
Singapore - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
Partnerships

SINGAPORE - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Manor Group, a Singapore-based real estate investment and hospitality development company announces strategic partnership with Shimaya Stays to expand its presence in Japan. The strategic alliance combines Manor Group's hotel management expertise with Shimaya Stays's local knowledge, to collaborate on the development and management of Shimaya-branded Machiyas (Kyoto Townhouses) in Japan.

John Lim, CEO of Manor Group, stated: "The partnership with Shimaya Stays will enable us to accelerate our development in Japan, it will also pave the way for future collaboration in other projects. We look forward to a long-term cooperation with Shimaya Stays."

Benjamin Lim, Chairman of Shimaya Stays, stated: "We are very excited to team-up with Manor Group. Manor Group has a proven track record of successful hotel developments, we are confident that this partnership will bring the best of both companies to create a very special hospitality experience for our guests."

About Manor Group
Manor Group is a Singapore-based real estate investment and development company that has evolved from focusing on residential projects to currently being predominantly involved in the hospitality and F&B segments. The Group has managed to build up its diversified portfolio in aspects of hospitality, F&B, and logistics services in Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. For more information, please go to http://manor.asia/

About Shimaya Stays
Shimaya Stays is owned by a group of young entrepreneurs who have a strong interest and respect for Japanese culture. The group is passionate about preserving Kyoto heritage and creating unique experience of Kyoto accommodation, lifestyle and culture for their guests. For more information, please go to https://www.shimayastays.com

Media Contact
Helen Kok (Ms.)
Hospitality Management Manager
contact@manor.asia
End
Source:
Email:***@manor.asia
Posted By:***@manor.asia Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share