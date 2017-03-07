News By Tag
Manor Group and Shimaya Stays Announce Strategic Partnership
John Lim, CEO of Manor Group, stated: "The partnership with Shimaya Stays will enable us to accelerate our development in Japan, it will also pave the way for future collaboration in other projects. We look forward to a long-term cooperation with Shimaya Stays."
Benjamin Lim, Chairman of Shimaya Stays, stated: "We are very excited to team-up with Manor Group. Manor Group has a proven track record of successful hotel developments, we are confident that this partnership will bring the best of both companies to create a very special hospitality experience for our guests."
About Manor Group
Manor Group is a Singapore-based real estate investment and development company that has evolved from focusing on residential projects to currently being predominantly involved in the hospitality and F&B segments. The Group has managed to build up its diversified portfolio in aspects of hospitality, F&B, and logistics services in Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. For more information, please go to http://manor.asia/
About Shimaya Stays
Shimaya Stays is owned by a group of young entrepreneurs who have a strong interest and respect for Japanese culture. The group is passionate about preserving Kyoto heritage and creating unique experience of Kyoto accommodation, lifestyle and culture for their guests. For more information, please go to https://www.shimayastays.com
Media Contact
Helen Kok (Ms.)
Hospitality Management Manager
contact@manor.asia
