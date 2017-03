Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe - Coming to Steam (PC) and PS4 on March 15th

The Latest Installment to FK Digital's high-speed, 2D Fighting Game Series

Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe coming to Steam and PS4 on March 15

-- Arc System Works Co., Ltd. is proud to announce Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastophe, the latest installment of the hi-speed 2D fighting game developed by FK Digital. The game will be available on the PlayStation®Network for the PlayStation®4 and Steam (PC) on March 15.Newcomers, Lupinus and Ray join the chaos. Also, each of the 16 unique characters have 4 additional moves from the original that players can choose from that suit their play style.Game modes include Arcade Mode, Versus Mode, Mission Mode and more.Use the "Color Edit" Mode, to customize the color scheme of your character for greater personality!Play online with the best fighters from around the world and battle and become the compete for the highest rank!Chaos Code: New Sign of CatastrophePlayStation®Network for the PlayStation®4 and Steam (PC)March 15, 20172D Fighting$19.99 USD1-2 Players Local and OnlineFor more information, please visit the official Arc System Works' website at http://www.arcsystemworksu.com or the Official Steam Page: http://store.steampowered.com/ app/536560 Arc System Works is a developer and fighting game specialist from Japan—best known for the Guilty Gear series of games and, more recently, the BlazBlue series—that has garnered international critical acclaim for its innovative fighting system and spectacular 2D artwork. For more information, please visit the official website at www.arcsystemworksu.comAll other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Copyright: © Arc System Works