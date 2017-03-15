 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe - Coming to Steam (PC) and PS4 on March 15th

The Latest Installment to FK Digital's high-speed, 2D Fighting Game Series
 
 
Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe coming to Steam and PS4 on March 15
Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe coming to Steam and PS4 on March 15
 
YOKOHAMA, Japan - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Arc System Works Co., Ltd. is proud to announce Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastophe, the latest installment of the hi-speed 2D fighting game developed by FK Digital. The game will be available on the PlayStation®Network for the PlayStation®4 and Steam (PC) on March 15.

Key Features:

I Can't Lie, They've Got Moves Like...
Newcomers, Lupinus and Ray join the chaos. Also, each of the 16 unique characters have 4 additional moves from the original that players can choose from that suit their play style.

Modes, Modes, Modes
Game modes include Arcade Mode, Versus Mode, Mission Mode and more.

Such Color, Much Wow
Use the "Color Edit" Mode, to customize the color scheme of your character for greater personality!

I Wanna Be the Very Best
Play online with the best fighters from around the world and battle and become the compete for the highest rank!

Title: Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe
Platforms: PlayStation®Network for the PlayStation®4 and Steam (PC)
Release Date: March 15, 2017
Genre: 2D Fighting
Price: $19.99 USD
Players: 1-2 Players Local and Online

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/lhdiKh0abV8



For more information, please visit the official Arc System Works' website at http://www.arcsystemworksu.com or the Official Steam Page: http://store.steampowered.com/app/536560

About Arc System Works
Arc System Works is a developer and fighting game specialist from Japan—best known for the Guilty Gear series of games and, more recently, the BlazBlue series—that has garnered international critical acclaim for its innovative fighting system and spectacular 2D artwork. For more information, please visit the official website at www.arcsystemworksu.comAll other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright: © Arc System Works

Contact
SCMedia
***@scmedia.com
End
Source:Arc System Works
Email:***@scmedia.com Email Verified
