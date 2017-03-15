News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe - Coming to Steam (PC) and PS4 on March 15th
The Latest Installment to FK Digital's high-speed, 2D Fighting Game Series
Key Features:
• I Can't Lie, They've Got Moves Like...
Newcomers, Lupinus and Ray join the chaos. Also, each of the 16 unique characters have 4 additional moves from the original that players can choose from that suit their play style.
• Modes, Modes, Modes
Game modes include Arcade Mode, Versus Mode, Mission Mode and more.
• Such Color, Much Wow
Use the "Color Edit" Mode, to customize the color scheme of your character for greater personality!
• I Wanna Be the Very Best
Play online with the best fighters from around the world and battle and become the compete for the highest rank!
Title: Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe
Platforms: PlayStation®
Release Date: March 15, 2017
Genre: 2D Fighting
Price: $19.99 USD
Players: 1-2 Players Local and Online
Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/
For more information, please visit the official Arc System Works' website at http://www.arcsystemworksu.com or the Official Steam Page: http://store.steampowered.com/
About Arc System Works
Arc System Works is a developer and fighting game specialist from Japan—best known for the Guilty Gear series of games and, more recently, the BlazBlue series—that has garnered international critical acclaim for its innovative fighting system and spectacular 2D artwork. For more information, please visit the official website at www.arcsystemworksu.comAll other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Copyright: © Arc System Works
Contact
SCMedia
***@scmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse