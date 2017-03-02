 
News By Tag
* International Women S Day
* Drones
* Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Waukesha
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Women and Drones Seeks Nominees for International Award: Women to Watch in UAS Industry

Nominations now open; Finalists to be announced at ASCEND Drone Business Conference in July
 
 
Award Winners will be recognized at the ASCEND Conference
Award Winners will be recognized at the ASCEND Conference
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
International Women S Day
Drones
Award

Industry:
Science

Location:
Waukesha - Wisconsin - US

WAUKESHA, Wis. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- In celebration of International Women's Day, Women and Drones, in partnership with Drone360 magazine and the ASCEND drone business conference, is announcing a global search for women impacting the drone industry.

The World Economic Forum predicts the gender gap won't close entirely until 21861. This is too long to wait. The emerging UAV industry is full of inspiring women shaping its future, and this Women to Watch Award is designed to acknowledge and motivate women who are driving change and leading a new industry closer to gender parity.

The Women to Watch Award Committee is conducting a global search for women impacting the drone industry through achievements in technology, business, governmental relations, advocacy, education, research, journalism, agriculture, and more. Nominations can be submitted online at WomenAndDrones.com. Submissions will be accepted until May 15, 2017.

"The drone industry is driven by innovation and intelligence. On International Women's Day, we're proud to join millions who will Be Bold for Change and encourage women and girls to achieve their ambitions," said Sharon Rossmark, COO of AeroVista Innovations and Founder of Women and Drones. "I'm looking forward to July, when we'll meet the finalists of the Women to Watch Award and learn how they are contributing to the rapid evolution of the UAV industry."

Award recipients will be honored at the ASCEND Conference & Expo, July 19-21, 2017 in Portland, OR. In addition to this Award, ASCEND will provide a meaningful platform to help women share ideas, network with like-minded professionals, and be recognized for their accomplishments. A roundtable discussion for Women in Drones will be offered as a networking breakfast session. As a reflection of the industry and their leadership, several of the instructional sessions will be led by women who are leaders in that area.

About the Award Partners

WomenandDrones.com provides a platform for women to share best practices and their preferences for products and services. The formal networking community was established to enable women working in the drone industry to connect with others and share ideas. Visit www.womenanddrones.com and follow @WomenandDrones on Twitter.

The ASCEND Conference & Expo will help professionals in a variety of industries learn how to best leverage drone technology to improve business processes and increase profits. The UAS technology and innovation event is presented by Drone360 magazine. Find full event details and register at www.ascend-event.com.  Event updates will be posted to Twitter @ (https://twitter.com/ascend_uas)ASCEND_UAS, on Facebook @ascend (https://www.facebook.com/ascendUAS/)UAS, and using the hashtag #AscendUAS.

Drone360 is a bimonthly magazine supplemented by a broad range of digital content on its website Drone360mag.com. Drone360 is published by Kalmbach Publishing Co. The editorial staff is comprised of drone experts and enthusiasts. Members of the Advisory Boardfor the magazine and the eventcome from varying backgrounds and include perspectives both inside and out of the unmanned vehicle industry. Kalmbach Publishing Co., based in suburban Milwaukee, produces 15 special-interest magazines and websites in fields ranging from science (Discover and Astronomy) to railroading (Trains and Classic Trains), along with events, apps and books designed to meet audience needs in multiple ways.

1 http://reports.weforum.org/global-gender-gap-report-2016/

* Drones are (of course) known by several acronyms. UAV = unmanned aerial vehicle. UAS = unmanned aerial system.

Contact
Claire LaBeaux
***@prclaire.com
End
Source:Ascend Event / Drone360 magazine
Email:***@prclaire.com Email Verified
Tags:International Women S Day, Drones, Award
Industry:Science
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Claire PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share