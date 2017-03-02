News By Tag
Women and Drones Seeks Nominees for International Award: Women to Watch in UAS Industry
Nominations now open; Finalists to be announced at ASCEND Drone Business Conference in July
The World Economic Forum predicts the gender gap won't close entirely until 21861. This is too long to wait. The emerging UAV industry is full of inspiring women shaping its future, and this Women to Watch Award is designed to acknowledge and motivate women who are driving change and leading a new industry closer to gender parity.
The Women to Watch Award Committee is conducting a global search for women impacting the drone industry through achievements in technology, business, governmental relations, advocacy, education, research, journalism, agriculture, and more. Nominations can be submitted online at WomenAndDrones.com. Submissions will be accepted until May 15, 2017.
"The drone industry is driven by innovation and intelligence. On International Women's Day, we're proud to join millions who will Be Bold for Change and encourage women and girls to achieve their ambitions," said Sharon Rossmark, COO of AeroVista Innovations and Founder of Women and Drones. "I'm looking forward to July, when we'll meet the finalists of the Women to Watch Award and learn how they are contributing to the rapid evolution of the UAV industry."
Award recipients will be honored at the ASCEND Conference & Expo, July 19-21, 2017 in Portland, OR. In addition to this Award, ASCEND will provide a meaningful platform to help women share ideas, network with like-minded professionals, and be recognized for their accomplishments. A roundtable discussion for Women in Drones will be offered as a networking breakfast session. As a reflection of the industry and their leadership, several of the instructional sessions will be led by women who are leaders in that area.
About the Award Partners
WomenandDrones.com provides a platform for women to share best practices and their preferences for products and services. The formal networking community was established to enable women working in the drone industry to connect with others and share ideas. Visit www.womenanddrones.com and follow @WomenandDrones on Twitter.
The ASCEND Conference & Expo will help professionals in a variety of industries learn how to best leverage drone technology to improve business processes and increase profits. The UAS technology and innovation event is presented by Drone360 magazine. Find full event details and register at www.ascend-event.com. Event updates will be posted to Twitter @ (https://twitter.com/
Drone360 is a bimonthly magazine supplemented by a broad range of digital content on its website Drone360mag.com. Drone360 is published by Kalmbach Publishing Co. The editorial staff is comprised of drone experts and enthusiasts. Members of the Advisory Boardfor the magazine and the eventcome from varying backgrounds and include perspectives both inside and out of the unmanned vehicle industry. Kalmbach Publishing Co., based in suburban Milwaukee, produces 15 special-interest magazines and websites in fields ranging from science (Discover and Astronomy) to railroading (Trains and Classic Trains), along with events, apps and books designed to meet audience needs in multiple ways.
1 http://reports.weforum.org/
* Drones are (of course) known by several acronyms. UAV = unmanned aerial vehicle. UAS = unmanned aerial system.
