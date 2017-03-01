News By Tag
Bike Shop SEO Launches Bike Shop E-commerce Reporting Service
Dashboards unify data from website and popular analytics tools
Jay Townley, a founding partner of the Gluskin Townley Group said: "I have been talking to Noah Learner about his new e-commerce reporting service and have visited the dashboard he will be providing to bike shops and am very impressed with its ability to give owners and managers a complete global understanding of the consumer inquiries, visits, click through rate and revenue streams the search engines and SEO services are actually generating for their business – and they will see this complete picture in real time! I highly recommend every bike shop with commerce enabled website contact Noah and consider bikeshopseo.com."
Noah Learner, Bike Shop SEO's founder says, "I'm excited to offer this service because it solves problems bike shops face. Bike shops spend money on Search Engine Optimization, digital marketing and Search Marketing (AdWords etc) and often they can't tell if they are getting an ROI. This service provides that insight and in real time."
· There are currently two packages :
o An SEO + Traffic Dashboard: for shops that don't do Search Marketing and unifies data website usage and sales Data in real time.
o An E-commerce Dashboard: for shops that also use AdWords Campaigns. Includes SEO + Traffic Dashboard and adds AdWords data.
• Custom Dashboards are coming Soon.
About Bike Shop SEO: Bike Shop SEO (https://bikeshopseo.com), creator of Bike Shop E-commerce Reporting, located in sunny Louisville, CO, helps bike shops make more money with bike shop SEO, digital marketing, and e-commerce reporting.
Media Contact
Noah Learner
7207731776
noah@bikeshopseo.com
End
