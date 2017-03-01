 
News By Tag
* Bike
* Bike retail
* Bike Shop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Louisville
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Bike Shop SEO Launches Bike Shop E-commerce Reporting Service

Dashboards unify data from website and popular analytics tools
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bike
* Bike retail
* Bike Shop

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Louisville - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Services

LOUISVILLE, Colo. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Bike Shop SEO, a bike shop SEO, digital marketing, and reporting firm announces the launch of a new e-commerce reporting service.  This service solves 2 critical problems facing online bike shop retailers: time wasted building sales and marketing reports, and attribution of sales to proper marketing channels.  The service unifies website usage and online sales data, with popular analytics tools from Google and more in one clean dashboard that allows a retailer to see their website's health, and make critical marketing decisions in real time.

Jay Townley, a founding partner of the Gluskin Townley Group said: "I have been talking to Noah Learner about his new e-commerce reporting service and have visited the dashboard he will be providing to bike shops and am very impressed with its ability to give owners and managers a complete global understanding of the consumer inquiries, visits, click through rate and revenue streams the search engines and SEO services are actually generating for their business – and they will see this complete picture in real time!  I highly recommend every bike shop with commerce enabled website contact Noah and consider bikeshopseo.com."

Noah Learner, Bike Shop SEO's founder says, "I'm excited to offer this service because it solves problems bike shops face.  Bike shops spend money on Search Engine Optimization, digital marketing and Search Marketing (AdWords etc) and often they can't tell if they are getting an ROI. This service provides that insight and in real time."

·       There are currently two packages :

o   An SEO + Traffic Dashboard: for shops that don't do Search Marketing and unifies data website usage and sales Data in real time.

o   An E-commerce Dashboard: for shops that also use AdWords Campaigns. Includes SEO + Traffic Dashboard and adds AdWords data.

• Custom Dashboards are coming Soon.

About Bike Shop SEO: Bike Shop SEO (https://bikeshopseo.com), creator of Bike Shop E-commerce Reporting, located in sunny Louisville, CO, helps bike shops make more money with bike shop SEO, digital marketing, and e-commerce reporting.

Media Contact
Noah Learner
7207731776
noah@bikeshopseo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bikeshopseo.com Email Verified
Tags:Bike, Bike retail, Bike Shop
Industry:Fitness
Location:Louisville - Colorado - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share