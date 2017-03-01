Country(s)
Urgent Care Hawaii Announces New Expanded Hours at Kailua and Waikiki Clinics
Urgent Care Hawaii – Kailua will now be open seven days a week, and Waikiki will have expanded hours.
Medical Director, Pani Shoja, M.D., remarks, "We are looking forward to expanding the hours at our clinics to better serve our patients with fast, friendly, family care. People can walk in and even go online and reserve their space through our new easy 'ZipPASS' system at ucarehi.com."
Urgent Care Hawaii is a trusted alternative to the emergency room. This results in savings – both in cost and time – without compromising the level of care.
Urgent Care Hawaii educates patients about when they should use urgent care instead of an emergency room. CEO Donna Schmidt remarks, "What we bring into the community is high acuity urgent care which means we care for and treat patients with complex medical problems. We offer EKGs, x-rays, lab tests, splinting for sprains, IV therapy for dehydration, and more."
Urgent Care Hawaii also provides Occupational Medicine Services at each of its four locations: Waikiki, Kailua, Kapolei and Pearl City. Dr. Shoja adds, "Employees receive the very best in state-of-the-
The Urgent Care Hawaii Clinics are located at: Waikiki, 1860 Ala Moana Blvd; Pearl City Clinic, 1245 Kuala Street; Kapolei, 890 Kamokila Blvd; and Kailua, 660 Kailua Rd. For more information about Urgent Care Hawaii services, locations and hours, please call 808-456-CARE (2273) or visit http://www.ucarehi.com.
About Urgent Care Hawaii: Urgent Care Hawaii medical clinics provide immediate and urgent medical care on Oahu for Pearl City, Honolulu, Waikiki, Waipahu, Aiea, Kapolei, Kunia, Waipio, Makakilo, Halawa, Mililani, Kailua and Ewa Beach. The clinics provide quick and affordable options for people needing immediate medical care and treatment for common or everyday health problems seven days a week – no appointments are necessary. The Pearl City location is certified by The Urgent Care Association of America. Member of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, Kailua Chamber of Commerce, Kapolei Chamber of Commerce, and Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.
