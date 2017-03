Sweet Home Farm® Announces New Line of Coffee Latte Granola at Natural Products Expo West 2017

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Health

* Snacks Industry:

* Food Location:

* Anaheim - California - US Subject:

* Partnerships

End

-- Sweet Home Farm® introduces a new line of coffee latte granolas at Natural Products Expo West this week in Anaheim. Sweet Home Farm granolas are baked with farm fresh goodness that offers consumers a good source of fiber in each serving. Available in Mocha Latte and Caramel Latte, the granolas will be available at select stores later this spring in 20.5oz recyclable milk-carton style packaging that retail for $4.99- $6.49 per box.Like all Sweet Home Farm products, the delicious coffee latte granolas are made with hearty whole grains and premium ingredients. Mocha Latte and Caramel Lattes are made with 100% Arabica coffee beans and contain 5 grams of plant-based protein and 25 grams or more of whole grains per serving. In addition, these items are Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher certified.According to the National Coffee Association's 2016 Coffee Drinking Trends report, "36% of 18-24 year olds and 41% of 25-39 year olds said they drank gourmet coffee everyday." Consumers are looking for coffee products and we have found a way to deliver a decadent treat ideal for breakfast or a snack. "With Sweet Home Farmproducts,we consistently seek to innovate the RTE Cereal category by providing consumers with better-for-you products that taste great and provide nutritious ingredients at a great value," saidSenior Marketing Manager, Michelle Gomez.Natural Products Expo West will take place March 10-12, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA 92802. All Attune brands will be exhibited at Attune Foods, LLC's Booth #2761 on the main show floor. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com Sweet Home Farm® is a member of the Attune Foods, LLC , the premiere maker of granola, cereal and snacks that believes what matters most is what's inside. The company's better-for-you brands include Erewhon® cereals, Uncle Sam® cereals, Peace Cereal®, Sweet Home Farm®, Williamette Valley Granola Company and Golden Temple bulk granolas. For more information about Attune Foods, LLC and its brands, please visit www.AttuneFoods.com