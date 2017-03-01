News By Tag
Sweet Home Farm® Announces New Line of Coffee Latte Granola at Natural Products Expo West 2017
Like all Sweet Home Farm products, the delicious coffee latte granolas are made with hearty whole grains and premium ingredients. Mocha Latte and Caramel Lattes are made with 100% Arabica coffee beans and contain 5 grams of plant-based protein and 25 grams or more of whole grains per serving. In addition, these items are Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher certified.
According to the National Coffee Association's 2016 Coffee Drinking Trends report, "36% of 18-24 year olds and 41% of 25-39 year olds said they drank gourmet coffee everyday." Consumers are looking for coffee products and we have found a way to deliver a decadent treat ideal for breakfast or a snack. "With Sweet Home Farmproducts,we consistently seek to innovate the RTE Cereal category by providing consumers with better-for-you products that taste great and provide nutritious ingredients at a great value," said Attune Foods, LLC Senior Marketing Manager, Michelle Gomez.
Natural Products Expo West will take place March 10-12, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA 92802. All Attune brands will be exhibited at Attune Foods, LLC's Booth #2761 on the main show floor. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com.
Sweet Home Farm® is a member of the Attune Foods, LLC , the premiere maker of granola, cereal and snacks that believes what matters most is what's inside. The company's better-for-you brands include Erewhon® cereals, Uncle Sam® cereals, Peace Cereal®, Sweet Home Farm®, Williamette Valley Granola Company and Golden Temple bulk granolas. For more information about Attune Foods, LLC and its brands, please visit www.AttuneFoods.com.
