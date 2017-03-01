 
Industry News





Erewhon® Debuts New Gluten Free Cereal Featuring Sorghum at Natural Products Expo West 2017

 
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Erewhon®, continues to provide consumers with the purest organic foods and will introduce Cocoa Crispy Sorghum at Natural Products Expo West this week in Anaheim.  Cocoa Crispy Sorghum will be available summer 2017in 11oz cartons and will retail for $4.99 - $5.99 per box.

Like all Erewhon cereals and granolas, Cocoa Crispy Sorghum is made with simple ingredients which contain no artificial preservatives, no artificial colors, no artificial flavors and Sorghum being the primary ingredient.  The better-for-you cereal maintains Erewhon's mission of providing premium products that are certified gluten free, USDA organic certified, Kosher certified and Non-GMO Project Verified.   In addition, they are a good source of fiber and include 5 grams of protein in each serving size.

Erewhon constantly strives to stay ahead of current food trends and consumer wants to deliver quality ingredients, great taste and nutrition. "With the recent rise in sorghum as a powerhouse ingredient, we are thrilled to introduce show attendees to a delicious and nutritious sweet twist on this superfood with Erewhon® Cocoa Crispy Sorghum," said Senior Marketing Manager, Michelle Gomez.

Natural Products Expo West will take place March 10-12, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA 92802. All Attune brands will be exhibited at Attune Foods, LLC's Booth #2761 on the main show floor. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com.

Erewhon® is a member of the Attune Foods, LLC , the premiere maker of granola, cereal and snacks that believes what matters most is what's inside.  The company's better-for-you brands include Erewhon® cereals, Uncle Sam® cereals, Peace Cereal®, Sweet Home Farm®, Williamette Valley Granola Company and Golden Temple bulk granolas.  For more information about Attune Foods, LLC and its brands, please visit www.AttuneFoods.com.
Source:Erewhon
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
