 
News By Tag
* President Obama
* Lifetime Achievement Award
* Kingdom Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Forest Park
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


President's Lifetime Achievement Awards in Ohio USA

 
 
Kingdom Awards
Kingdom Awards
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* President Obama
* Lifetime Achievement Award
* Kingdom Awards

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Forest Park - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Awards

FOREST PARK, Ohio - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Kingdom Awards presents the 2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony on March 19 at 5:00 pm in Forest Park, Ohio. The Word of Deliverance Ministries for the World, Inc., 693 Fresno Road, Forest Park, Ohio 45240 and Pastor Charlie Winburn will host the ceremony. Several individuals from all walks of life that will be honored during this year's ceremony. The awards will be presented by Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards.

The President's Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation.

Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.

The President's Volunteer Service Award recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. The Award enables community organizations–as Certifying and Leadership Organizations–to amplify their gratitude by joining with the President of the United States to thank their most dedicated volunteers.

In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation launched the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the importance of volunteers to America's strength and national identity, and furthermore, to honor the deeply invested volunteers whose service is multiplied through the inspiration they give others.

Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service, managed in partnership with Points of Light, an international nonprofit with the mission to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take action to change the world.

Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "It is an honor to recognize these outstanding servants of humanity. They have dedicated their lives to help individuals and their communities succeed in some very challenging situations."

The honorees are:

Otis Williams

Patricia Milton

Donna Stevenson

Willie Carden

Sam Malone

Iris Roley

Dr. Monica Posey

David Singleton

Bishop Wilton Blake

Pastor M.V. Bomar

Paul Booth

Dr Michael Dantley

Eugene Ellington

Howard Elliot

Chuck Futel

Rev H. L Harvey

Mrs. Mabel Harvey

Bishop Bobby Hilton

Dr. Valda Hilton

Dolores Lindsay

Philip Paul

Bootsy Collins

Patricia Collins

Otis Williams

Patricia Milton

Dr Jean McEntire Marlan

Spencer Zola Stewart

Robert Richardson, Sr

Gwen Robinson-Benning

Lincoln Ware

Dr. Kameria Tyemba

Pastor Peterson Mingo

Dr Jenny Laster

Bishop Lawrence Hancock

Rev. Elliott Cuff

Pastor Dale DeGroat

P. Ann Everson Price

Bomani Tyehimba

William Donaldson

Dhana Donaldson

Orlando Chapman

Shawnise Lewis

Tony Parrot

Ricardo Maxwell

Nadine Allen

Jan Michelle

Lemon Kearney

Pastor RA Vernon

Bishop Rance Allen

Paul Rozier

Deanna Hoskins

Councilman Charlie Winburn

Dr Victor S. Couzens

Dr. Joe Hackworth

Rev Damon Lynch, Jr

Alphonzo Wesson

Eric Kearney

For more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667.

Contact
Dr. Pauline Key
Kimberlie Neal
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Kingdom Awards
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:President Obama, Lifetime Achievement Award, Kingdom Awards
Industry:Government
Location:Forest Park - Ohio - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share