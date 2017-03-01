President's Lifetime Achievement Awards in Ohio USA

Kingdom Awards

Contact

Dr. Pauline Key

Kimberlie Neal

***@yahoo.com Dr. Pauline KeyKimberlie Neal

End

-- Kingdom Awards presents the 2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony on March 19 at 5:00 pm in Forest Park, Ohio. The Word of Deliverance Ministries for the World, Inc., 693 Fresno Road, Forest Park, Ohio 45240 and Pastor Charlie Winburn will host the ceremony. Several individuals from all walks of life that will be honored during this year's ceremony. The awards will be presented by Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards.The President's Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation.Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.The President's Volunteer Service Award recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. The Award enables community organizations–as Certifying and Leadership Organizations–to amplify their gratitude by joining with the President of the United States to thank their most dedicated volunteers.In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation launched the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the importance of volunteers to America's strength and national identity, and furthermore, to honor the deeply invested volunteers whose service is multiplied through the inspiration they give others.Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service, managed in partnership with Points of Light, an international nonprofit with the mission to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take action to change the world.Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "It is an honor to recognize these outstanding servants of humanity. They have dedicated their lives to help individuals and their communities succeed in some very challenging situations."The honorees are:Otis WilliamsPatricia MiltonDonna StevensonWillie CardenSam MaloneIris RoleyDr. Monica PoseyDavid SingletonBishop Wilton BlakePastor M.V. BomarPaul BoothDr Michael DantleyEugene EllingtonHoward ElliotChuck FutelRev H. L HarveyMrs. Mabel HarveyBishop Bobby HiltonDr. Valda HiltonDolores LindsayPhilip PaulBootsy CollinsPatricia CollinsOtis WilliamsPatricia MiltonDr Jean McEntire MarlanSpencer Zola StewartRobert Richardson, SrGwen Robinson-BenningLincoln WareDr. Kameria TyembaPastor Peterson MingoDr Jenny LasterBishop Lawrence HancockRev. Elliott CuffPastor Dale DeGroatP. Ann Everson PriceBomani TyehimbaWilliam DonaldsonDhana DonaldsonOrlando ChapmanShawnise LewisTony ParrotRicardo MaxwellNadine AllenJan MichelleLemon KearneyPastor RA VernonBishop Rance AllenPaul RozierDeanna HoskinsCouncilman Charlie WinburnDr Victor S. CouzensDr. Joe HackworthRev Damon Lynch, JrAlphonzo WessonEric KearneyFor more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667.