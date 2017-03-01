News By Tag
President's Lifetime Achievement Awards in Ohio USA
The President's Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation.
Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.
The President's Volunteer Service Award recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. The Award enables community organizations–
In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation launched the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the importance of volunteers to America's strength and national identity, and furthermore, to honor the deeply invested volunteers whose service is multiplied through the inspiration they give others.
Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service, managed in partnership with Points of Light, an international nonprofit with the mission to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take action to change the world.
Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "It is an honor to recognize these outstanding servants of humanity. They have dedicated their lives to help individuals and their communities succeed in some very challenging situations."
The honorees are:
Otis Williams
Patricia Milton
Donna Stevenson
Willie Carden
Sam Malone
Iris Roley
Dr. Monica Posey
David Singleton
Bishop Wilton Blake
Pastor M.V. Bomar
Paul Booth
Dr Michael Dantley
Eugene Ellington
Howard Elliot
Chuck Futel
Rev H. L Harvey
Mrs. Mabel Harvey
Bishop Bobby Hilton
Dr. Valda Hilton
Dolores Lindsay
Philip Paul
Bootsy Collins
Patricia Collins
Dr Jean McEntire Marlan
Spencer Zola Stewart
Robert Richardson, Sr
Gwen Robinson-Benning
Lincoln Ware
Dr. Kameria Tyemba
Pastor Peterson Mingo
Dr Jenny Laster
Bishop Lawrence Hancock
Rev. Elliott Cuff
Pastor Dale DeGroat
P. Ann Everson Price
Bomani Tyehimba
William Donaldson
Dhana Donaldson
Orlando Chapman
Shawnise Lewis
Tony Parrot
Ricardo Maxwell
Nadine Allen
Jan Michelle
Lemon Kearney
Pastor RA Vernon
Bishop Rance Allen
Paul Rozier
Deanna Hoskins
Councilman Charlie Winburn
Dr Victor S. Couzens
Dr. Joe Hackworth
Rev Damon Lynch, Jr
Alphonzo Wesson
Eric Kearney
For more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667.
Dr. Pauline Key
Kimberlie Neal
***@yahoo.com
