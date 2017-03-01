 
Top niche insurance businesses revealed in new report

Insurance Business America reveals 60 of the leading specialist insurance businesses in the country
 
 
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Business America has just released its Top Specialist Brokers 2017 report, recognizing 60 of the country's leading brokerage businesses that have achieved success by focusing on a niche area of risk.

Insurance Business gathered nominations from coast to coast for businesses providing services in a range of unique sectors from microbreweries to innovative tech startups. The 60 agencies featured in the final report were selected as the best of the best in their respective areas of specialty based on their business success over the past year.

"We are in a rapidly changing marketplace and these firms have been able to stand out by finding their niche—and success within it," said Heather Turner, IBA journalist. "These businesses prove that by providing specialized coverage solutions for their clients' unique needs, they are able to give themselves a competitive edge in the modern insurance world."

For the full report, see issue 5.02 Insurance Business America, out now.

To learn more about the country's top specialist brokerages, go to http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/us/rankings/top-speci...

###

Insurance Business is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.

Katrina Ricarte
Katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com.au

Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com
Mar 07, 2017 News



