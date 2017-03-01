 
News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

United Premier Soccer League Player Of The Week: Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)

L.A. Wolves FC Forward Scores Twice in Strong Start to 2017 Spring Season 
 
 
Chuck_Pitts
Chuck_Pitts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MLS
Usl
UPSL

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- L.A. Wolves FC forward Chuck Pitts has been named UPSL Player of the Week. The California native had two goals in the Wolves' 4-1 victory over Strikers FC (South Coast) on Saturday, March 4.

Pitts started and played all 90 minutes in L.A. Wolves FC's first official game under new Head Coach Eric Wynalda, with his goals ensuring the Wolves start off the 2017 Spring Season on a high note.

Pitts has now scored goals in three consecutive UPSL seasons, tops among active players. He scored 21 goals for Wolves during the 2016 Fall Season.

The UPSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNER(S)
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share