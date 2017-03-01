News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Player Of The Week: Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
L.A. Wolves FC Forward Scores Twice in Strong Start to 2017 Spring Season
Pitts started and played all 90 minutes in L.A. Wolves FC's first official game under new Head Coach Eric Wynalda, with his goals ensuring the Wolves start off the 2017 Spring Season on a high note.
Pitts has now scored goals in three consecutive UPSL seasons, tops among active players. He scored 21 goals for Wolves during the 2016 Fall Season.
The UPSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
2017 WINNER(S)
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
