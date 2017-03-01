Rich Prince drop latest Single On Top A The Game in time for the Summer!

This latest joint from Rich Prince a Jamaican born Hip Hop Rap Reggae artist promises to penetrate the Dance Hall Clubs, DJ's sets and Bashment Parties!

Rich Prince-On Top A The Game

-- Rich Prince is surely for real this time and he his not about to stop no time soon. On March 24th, 2017 he will drop his second Single; " On Top A The Game" a song that will surely be an anthem for both any Rude Boy and Girl that holds the same sentiment as the artist. This is going to be a sure Club Banger, a constant rotation on the radio airwaves playlist for the DJ's as well as a Summer theme song for the house parties. It will resonate, deeply penetrate those Sound System giant speaker boxes with a message, a message that speaks the truth loud and clear. Rich Prince is keeping it one hundred by staying true to the game, staying on Top Of A The Game is a must by all means necessary if you want to achieve success in the music industry, in business, or anything in life that you want to attain. Remember, if you don't, there is always someone else to knock you off and take your spot, and Rich Prince will tell you, "Dem caan ave dat"! "Gaza One-time! TMZ-Rich Prince, One-Time!Another groovey production from G.I. Records LLC where we turn Indie Artists Into Major Success.On Top A The Game available worldwide everywhere.https://www.facebook.com/lightheartedmusic/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE