Rich Prince drop latest Single On Top A The Game in time for the Summer!
This latest joint from Rich Prince a Jamaican born Hip Hop Rap Reggae artist promises to penetrate the Dance Hall Clubs, DJ's sets and Bashment Parties!
Another groovey production from G.I. Records LLC where we turn Indie Artists Into Major Success.
On Top A The Game available worldwide everywhere.
https://www.youtube.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
G.I. Records LLC
Andrew-Drew Knibbs
7656062548
girecordsllc@
