International Book Award Winning Finalist Night Whispers Is Now Available In Spanish

Multiple Award winning author Matthew J. Pallamary's horror story set in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester is now available in Spanish

-- Author Matthew J. Pallamary's dark supernatural thrilleris Pallamary's fifth work to be translated into Spanish followingandis the darkest novel I have ever written," says Pallamary, who grew up In the Boston neighborhood where most of the book is set. "My memoirtells what it was like for me to grow up in Dorchester,"he said, "but in many ways,is much closer to home.InNick Powers climbs into a stolen car without knowing it and gets chased by the cops on a wild ride that ends in a crash that knocks him unconscious. When he comes to he hears whispering voices, but the cops are in hot pursuit so he stumbles out of the car and runs. After escaping he sees a homeless man arguing with himself and realizes that the whispers he hears in his head are the other side of the argument. Perplexed, Nick follows the man to a homeless shelter.Max Broderick is the sole member of the U.S. Justice Department's Occult Crime Unit who the Boston Police have asked assistance from after a number of bodies have been dug up and found decapitated. Working with Lieutenant Colleen O'Grady of the Boston Police, they operate out of Dorchester's District Eleven Station investigating the bizarre aspects of their case until a series of macabre murders points toward a druid cult that appears to be connected to the same homeless shelter that Nick has been led to.While the police are investigating the high profile murders, homeless people are disappearing, but no one seems to care - except Nick.Mystic Ink's titles have also won the acclaim of noted writers, among them Ray Bradbury, Charles Champlin - L.A. Times Critic Emeritus, Charles M. Schulz, Barnaby Conrad, Victor Villasenor, David Brin, and noted psychologist Stanley Krippner.Matthew J. Pallamary's historical novel, received rave reviews along with a San Diego Book Award and was adapted into a stage and sky show which was the subject of an EMMY nominated episode of a PBS series, Arts in Context. His memoirtook first place in the San Diego Book Awards Spiritual Book Category, and was an Award-Winning Finalist in the National Best Book Awards. Pallamary frequently visits the jungles, mountains, and deserts of North, Central, and South America pursuing his studies of shamanism and ancient cultures. Visit WWW.MATTPALLAMARY.COM for more information.Rosina Iglesias is a literary translator from English into Spanish and professional proofreader in Spanish. She has also done subtitles for documentaries and other videos. Her links to social media are: twitter.com/EraseUnaVezSp and www.facebook.com/eraseunavezsp/and her web page: www.translationseraseunavez.comBased in San Diego since 2000, Mystic Ink Publishing is an independent publisher focusing on works of a spiritual, shamanic, new age, or transcendent nature as well as dramatic works of Phantastic Fiction © in the paranormal genres of magical realism, horror, supernatural thrillers, and science fiction.The Spanish language edition ofis available at:If you find yourself fascinated and terrified by zombies, vampires, and other denizens of the night, you still may not be prepared for the horror that lurks on the streets of Boston…