News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Story Academy Launches Kickstarter Campaign
First Ever Customizable Storybooks, All About Traveling Launches Today
The company's first story, Lost in Paris will be available to Kickstarter donors. Lost in Paris is the first volume of the "My Adventures with Leo and Max" series. It takes place in beautiful Paris where one of the reader's friends mysteriously vanishes. Kids get to play detective as they discover the sights and sounds of Paris. By the end of the book, they will learn more about the country, its history, its monuments and even some yummy local treats.
"We are starting small with one story and are already hard at work on more adventures,"
In addition to inspiring kids to have the itch for traveling, the company is pledging to help kids get excited about reading. Story Academy is giving a portion of their Kickstarter campaign proceeds to Reading Partners (http://readingpartners.org/
"It's cool to be the inspiration. It's even more awesome that we're making something amazing for other kids." said Indy Anderson, Co-founder, inspiration and advisor of Story Academy. "I've worked close with my mom to make Lost in Paris a fun story that all kids with like."
For a limited time, Story Academy is offering special packages exclusively for Kickstarter backers. For more info on how you can donate visit: https://goo.gl/
Keep your eyes out for volume 2 of "My Adventures with Leo and Max" when Story Academy takes readers right into the heart of beautiful Mexico!
About Story Academy
There are few things in life as exciting as traveling! The benefits of traveling abroad and learning first hand about new cultures is invaluable for children. With the power of the internet and some magical technology, we at Story Academy are bringing the world to you! Story Academy is an interactive, digital experience for both kids and parents. Placing kids at the heart of every story, we are giving kids the magic wand to create custom stories and adventures all about traveling. The best part? You can order a copy of your creation to read at home any time and share it with family and friends.
The Story Academy team has been carefully assembled from talent around the globe by founder Helene Anderson. Our executive team includes Stephane Come, founder of Pod Pi. Our Kickstarter campaign is just the preface of the our company story! We've got some exciting and ambitious plans we know our community will love. For news and updates visit: https://
Welcome to Story Academy - Where imaginations run free!
Contact
Evie Smith
Rebellious PR
***@rebelliouspr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse