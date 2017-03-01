News By Tag
* Books
* Fiction
* Games
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Release! Pick up your copy of the RPG companion "We Hunt Bugs" today!
Published by Dreaming Big Publications in collaboration with Orcs Unlimited, "We Hunt Bugs" is a short story collection based on the world and characters from Orcs Unlimited's role-playing game of the same name.
Immerse yourself in these short stories based on the role-playing game We Hunt Bugs, and experience the tales of shaky alliances, backstabbing comrades, and terrifying monsters. The collection includes contributions from authors like Connor MacDonald, B. Jaymes Condon, Kelly Caldwell, Joel Morgan, Roderick Mitchell, and Allen Huffmeier.
We Hunt Bugs is a game in which you hunt alien bugs for fun and profit. The tale is set in the distant future where giant alien bugs infest space ships, and The Company pays mercenaries to take care of the problem for them. Just watch that they don't double charge you for socks! This game and the story collection inspired by it are fast, furious, and full of destruction.
"It's what we do. We hunt Bugs."
This collection is now available as an Amazon Kindle book for just $1.99 and is an essential addition to the role-playing game.
Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@
Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-
Orcs Unlimited is a game company long in the making. We love all types of games, but the pen and paper RPG has always been the staple. After many home-grown games and campaign settings and encouragement from friends and family, we have decided to start this company and bring the games we love to you. The best part of the new game is, when you spit soda on the game board you can just print a new one.
Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/
Dreaming Big Publications:
Contact
Dreaming Big Publications
Kristi King-Morgan
***@outlook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse