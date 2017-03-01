News By Tag
Blue tooth connectivity and hot water, a marriage made in heaven
With so many advances in technology these days it's about time that a manufacturer has finally bundle wireless communications with continuous flow instant hot water services.
On the 1st of April 2017 Bosch are launching the brand new OptiFlow range of water heaters to the market. This form of technology is going to truly re shape the way we use our water heaters and save us money, a real game changer for the industry. The new range of hot water services can still be controlled around the home or office with the conventional styles of electronic hard wired control pads but now also have the bonus of being able to be controlled wirelessly via an app that you can down load to your smart phones. Through using this new app things such as real time fault finding can be achieved, temperature controlling and performance results can all be monitored on your smart phone.
It's not only the blue tooth technology which this new range of water heaters brings to the market, other huge benefits include:
· OptiFlow combustion management
· 6-star energy efficiency
· Solar compatibility
· Maximum temperature adjustments up to 70 degrees Celsius
The new range from Bosch will be available in 3 sizes and they are: 16 litres per minute, 20 litres per minute and 26 litres per minute. The fuel source to power these units will also be available in both natural gas and lpg. These units are designed for external use and will gradually start to supersede the previous range of continuous flow hot water units such as the 17e, 21e and 26e.
At Mayfair Plumbing and Gasfitting we are very excited to be one of the first companies in Australia to announce this new technology to the public and can't wait to start installing these units across Adelaide in South Australia. If you would like to discuss the prospects of having an OptiFlow hot water service installed in your home or office please feel free to call Aaron on 0429361819 or email on plumbers@mayfairplumbing.com.au or visit us at http://repairwaterheater.com/
