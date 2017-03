Actor Chris Warren Is Nightwing

Young Air Force Veteran and Parkour "Warrior" Brings Iconic Comic Book Character to Life!

-- With the recent announcement that DC Comics is bringing "Nightwing" to the big screen, actor Chris Warren officially throws his "wing" in the race. He is starring in the fan led streaming project "The Nightwing" since late 2016, where he brilliantly executes his own stunt choreographyFans agree that Chris Warren bears an uncanny resemblance to the comic book hero and brings a level of reality that they need and demand.When asked why a "rising star" should be considered for such an iconic role, Chris told us,The twinkle in his eye and the smile on his face intensifiedWe watched him transform as he continued,Although there was no doubt in the minds of anyone listening, Chris continued to explain"The Nightwing," a self-funded, agency-backed fan fiction project, began to come to life in October 2015. (Details here: www.thenightwing.com Chris told his agent Christopher Montgomery, CEO of Prodigy Talent Agency, when he first presented the idea.Montgomery was impressed. We asked him whyTake a look - we think you'll agree!Chris Warren is represented by Chris Montgomery of Prodigy Talent, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 1100, Hollywood, CA 90028 (310) 462-2310.