News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Back to back | New listing in Chula Vista
The home offers 5 bed and 2 baths making it perfect for a growing family. With great schools and plenty of parks nearby this neighborhood is one of Chula Vista's finest. If you'd like to schedule a private showing please contact Miguel Contreras at 619.977.6447 or at miguel@agentprolific.com
Agent Prolific is San Diego's most exciting up and coming Real Estate Group. The core mantras of Agent Prolific are "connectedness, happiness, and grit" when working with their clients. Agent Prolific isn't the traditional real estate company you're used to, it's a lifestyle company reinventing the way a company connects with clients by "giving MORE than just a house". Innovation is what makes Agent Prolific an exciting company to watch out for in the future. Learn more at http://www.agentprolific.com
Contact
Agent Prolific
***@agentprolific.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse