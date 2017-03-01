 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Back to back | New listing in Chula Vista

 
 
766-nolan-ave-008
766-nolan-ave-008
SAN DIEGO - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Agent Prolific is back at it with another listing for you. With back to back listings the team proves they are contenders for a bigger audience. This property is located in the Hilltop neighborhood of Chula Vista.

The home offers 5 bed and 2 baths making it perfect for a growing family. With great schools and plenty of parks nearby this neighborhood is one of Chula Vista's finest. If you'd like to schedule a private showing please contact Miguel Contreras at 619.977.6447 or at miguel@agentprolific.com

Agent Prolific is San Diego's most exciting up and coming Real Estate Group. The core mantras of Agent Prolific are "connectedness, happiness, and grit" when working with their clients. Agent Prolific isn't the traditional real estate company you're used to, it's a lifestyle company reinventing the way a company connects with clients by "giving MORE than just a house". Innovation is what makes Agent Prolific an exciting company to watch out for in the future. Learn more at http://www.agentprolific.com

