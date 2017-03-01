 
Industry News





UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge Grand Opening

The UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge on 1280 Creekshire Way, Winston-Salem, North Carolina officially opened to the public today. Lunch service is from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, dinner service is from 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm.
 
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge on 1280 Creekshire Way, Winston-Salem, North Carolina officially opened to the public today, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Lunch service is from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, dinner service is from 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm. The restaurant is open until 11:00 on Friday and Saturday nights, and opens at noon on Saturday and Sunday – closing at 9:30 on Sunday evenings.

The UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge is a very unique and entertaining dining experience in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The restaurant is conveniently located at just off Hanes Mall Boulevard in the Shoppes at Little Creek Shopping Center. The new building is located between Cheddars and Five Guys. Easy traffic patterns and a large adjoining parking lot make dining at UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge in Winston-Salem a very relaxing, entertaining and enjoyable experience. In addition, UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge offers the full menu of perfectly prepared fresh seafood, chicken or steak hibachi, tempura, teriyaki, udon, sashimi and sushi for take-out and to-go orders. Full menu is available on the website at: http://www.umihibachi.com/menu

Fresh, delicious seafood and steaks are true specialties of the UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge. Appropriately named UMI, which means "sea" or "ocean" in Japanese. The restaurant features entertaining and experienced chefs that skillfully prepare the fresh seafood, steaks, or chicken right in front of you at each 8 seat grill table.

UMI Japanese Steakhouse offers the option to choose to dine at a private table or booth for 2 - 4 people and order steaks, seafood, chicken, hibachi, tempura, teriyaki or sushi directly from the kitchen. The Winston-Salem UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge features a large Sushi Bar that accommodates 20. The private dining room seats up to 40 guests, with digital AV capabilities, perfect for celebration slide shows and/or business meetings. There is also a semi-private dining section that hosts up to 20 diners.

The spacious new, contemporary designed restaurant has a capacity of 322 patrons plus a large outdoor patio. UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge is a very family-friendly restaurant and offers a children's menu for ages 12 and under.

The UMI Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge features a fully stocked, full service large main bar with ample seating, and a second full service bar on the open patio. UMI Signature drinks include unique and popular cocktails such as: Sake Bombs; Red Pear Martinis; and Chocolate Martinis.

Call 336-999-7227 to make reservations or to place take-out orders.

More information available on the website, http://www.umihibachi.com and the restaurant's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UMIjapanese.

For more information: Contact Vicky Herrington, UMI Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge Manager, at 336-999-7227 or via email at teamuminc@gmail.com

The restaurant is located at 1280 Creekshire Way Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Contact Vicky Herrington, 336-999-722
***@umihibachi.com
