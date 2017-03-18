News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Blue Angels
Authors Maureen Smith Keillor & Evelyn L Wheeler will be available to sign copies of book
The Pensacola Barnes & Noble will be hosting a book signing for The Blue Angels on Saturday, March 18th at 2:00p.m. Authors Maureen Smith Keillor and Evelyn L. Wheeler will be available to signing copies. Stop by to get your copy of this local history book signed!
About the Book:
Every year, more than 11 million people attend air shows that feature the Blue Angels, who call Pensacola, Florida, their home. The Navy's Flight Demonstration Team, with its six gleaming blue-and-gold F/A-18 Hornets, never fails to thrill the crowds. Flying from heights of over 15,000 feet and dropping as low as 50 feet, the shows are nonstop, high-energy, heart-stopping excitement. The Blue Angels were established in 1946 by Adm. Chester W. Nimitz to "showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach." The Blue Angels pilots and flight crew visit 50,000 people a year in schools, hospitals, and other community events, in addition to performing for those who attend their air shows.
About the Authors:
Maureen Smith Keillor earned a bachelor of arts in history in 2011. This is her second book for Arcadia Publishing. Evelyn L. Wheeler has been a volunteer with the National Parks System at Fort Pickens, Pensacola, since 1987 and has been cataloging Civil War veterans' headstones at Fort Barrancas National Cemetery. Images have been drawn from a variety of sources, primarily from the Emil Buehler Library at the National Naval Aviation Museum.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1200 Airport Blvd.
Pensacola, FL 32504
When: Saturday, March 18th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
