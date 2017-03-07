Pro Wrestling Brings Former World Heavyweight Champion To Thomasville, NC For Fundraiser

Bring the entire family out to meet a former WWE Champion and to see some good old-fashioned fun as live pro wrestling comes to East Davidson High School.

AML Wrestling In Thomasville, NC

* Winston-Salem - North Carolina - US WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- AML Wrestling is bringing former WWE Intercontinental Champion, former TNA Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Drew Galloway and the Stars of AML Wrestling to East Davidson High School in the East Davidson High School Gym in Thomasville, NC on Saturday, March 25, 2017.



This event is a family-friendly television taping to benefit the East Davidson High School Athletic Boosters Club. The doors for this event, titled AML Wrestling Presents: Never Enough, open at 5:30pm for rows 1-3, 6:00pm for everyone else with a 7pm Bell Time. Each child 10 and under gets in free with a paid adult.



Early Admission (Rows 1-3) also includes additional BONUS matches from the Future Stars Of AML Wrestling! Refreshments will be sold.



Tickets can be purchased at AMLWrestling.com or at the school office located at 1408 Lake Road in Thomasville, NC or at Frank Myers Auto Maxx located at 4200 N. Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC. Group rates of 10 or more are available by calling 336-831-0646. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event while they last.



This is the debut of AML Wrestling at East Davidson High School and the first time they have worked with the East Davidson High School Athletic Boosters Club. "When we were approached about this fundraiser, we didn't hesitate to say YES," said the owner of AML Wrestling Tracy Myers. "This is an amazing opportunity for us to be able to give back to a great school. Our goal is to help them raise as much money as possible and for everyone to have a great time in the process. If it's successful, we definitely hope to make this an annual event."



For tickets or more information, visit



Tracy Myers

