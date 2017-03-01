 
News By Tag
* #rewardscrowdfunding
* Crowdfunding
* #goldmining
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mining
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Does your Gold – Diamond or Silver production/producing Project require capital of JV funding?

Is your Gold – Diamond or Silver production/producing property requiring expansion capital to increase, prove out or re-instate production without the issuance of Equity or Debt?
 
 
Au (aurum) Dores
Au (aurum) Dores
LAS VEGAS - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Introducing: Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists "Pioneering": Commodity Rewards Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program Offer for private/public Jr. Resource mining companies and small scale operators with Gold - Au (latin: aurum) - Diamonds - Silver - Ag (latin: argentum)" production or near- term production capabilities.

The 3 – Month customized Commodity Rewards Crowdfunding Program is for producing or near production operations in N. & S. America including* Mexico requiring expansion capital to increase, re-instate production and/or exploration to prove out additional reserves. The mining assets must be majority owned & domiciled in N. America.

REWARDS CROWDFUNDING DOESN'T INVOLVE COMPANY EQUITY OR DEBT

The Rewards Program is funded through "Donations" from Donors towards the $ucce$$ of the project where Au – Diamonds - Ag are offered by the company as the "Incentive" to the Donors to donate. The company Rewards the Donor with– Au - Diamonds - Ag pursuant to the Offering Agreement to complete the transaction. There is no dollar limit to the capital that can be raised through Rewards Crowdfunding.

Contact us to discuss your projects eligibility.

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc International Consultancy

CAPITAL RAISE PROGRAMS

PIONEERING COMMODITY REWARDS CROWDFUNDING

ü  Commodity "Rewards" Au-Diamonds-Ag $USD Unlimited Capital Raise Crowdfunding Programs

JOBS Act 2012 Debt/Equity Capital Raises Crowdfunding Programs

ü  Title II – $USD Unlimited Capital Raise

ü  Title III - $USD 1.0 Million Capital Raise

http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com

End
Source:
Email:***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com Email Verified
Tags:#rewardscrowdfunding, Crowdfunding, #goldmining
Industry:Mining
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share