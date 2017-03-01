Does your Gold – Diamond or Silver production/producing Project require capital of JV funding?

Is your Gold – Diamond or Silver production/producing property requiring expansion capital to increase, prove out or re-instate production without the issuance of Equity or Debt?

Au (aurum) Dores

Contact

Bruce A. Cosgrove

alchemist@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com Bruce A. Cosgrove

End

-- Introducing:Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists "Pioneering":Commodity Rewards Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program Offer for private/public Jr. Resource mining companies and small scale operators with Gold - Au () - Diamonds - Silver - Ag (" production or near- term production capabilities.The 3 – Month customized Commodity Rewards Crowdfunding Program is for producing or near production operations in N. & S. America including* Mexico requiring expansion capital to increase, re-instate production and/or exploration to prove out additional reserves. The mining assets must be majority owned & domiciled in N. America.The Rewards Program is funded through "Donations" from Donors towards the $ucce$$ of the project where Au – Diamonds - Ag are offered by the company as the "Incentive" to the Donors to donate. The company Rewards the Donor with– Au - Diamonds - Ag pursuant to the Offering Agreement to complete the transaction. There is no dollar limit to the capital that can be raised through Rewards Crowdfunding.Contact us to discuss your projects eligibility.Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc International ConsultancyPIONEERING COMMODITY REWARDS CROWDFUNDINGü Commodity "Rewards" Au-Diamonds-Ag $USD Unlimited Capital Raise Crowdfunding ProgramsJOBS Act 2012 Debt/Equity Capital Raises Crowdfunding Programsü Title II – $USD Unlimited Capital Raiseü Title III - $USD 1.0 Million Capital Raise