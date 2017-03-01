News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Today's Prayers and Meditations" - New Book Offers 365 Bible Meditations
Today's Prayer and Meditation features 365 prayers that answer the pressing questions in one's spiritual walk in life. Prayer and meditation are a foundational aspect of the Christian walk. The author, a psychology and philosophy professor, set out on his own walk over 40 years ago. After surviving a heart condition and cancer, his faith never wavered and his prayers have grown more frequent. Now he wishes to share his meditations for all to enjoy.
"Today's Prayers and Meditations is a year's worth of daily prayers that inspires people to look deeper into their lives' mission, purpose and faith, taking them to a deeper understanding of their relation to God. Prayer is important and we often find it hard to pray. This book breaks down those barriers and helps us to pray as the Lord did … The prayers sometimes poke us where we don't want to be poked, but need to be for healing to take place. They move us beyond ourselves to the One who truly can heal and mend our brokenness and enable us to live more fully." – Pastor Kevin Adler, St. John's Lutheran Church
Join in these prayers and meditations that can make all the difference.
About the Author: Born and raised in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, and currently living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Phillip C. Reinke is an avid bicyclist, surfer, and kite boarder, who spends his free time coaching and mentoring those seeking to better themselves. Beyond teaching, he is the founder and president of The Continuous Improvement Institute, a company that assists other organizations to improve performance. For more than 30 years, his mission has been to make meaningful and significant positive differences in the lives of individuals and the performance of organizations.
"This wonderful book will help many to find their own spiritual path as it lays out daily meditations aimed at the heart. We are proud to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
TODAY'S PRAYER AND MEDITATION (Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-68181-
http://sbprabooks.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse